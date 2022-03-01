In 1972, 2,500 National Guardsmen to train at Tooele Army Depot

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of March.

March 4-6, 1997

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the murder of a Kearns man whose body was found by a group of horseback riders on Saturday.

The body, identified as Ronald Reed Peterson, 38, Kearns, was found by a group of three horseback riders on a dirt road south of the Mercur turnoff.

The man apparently died of multiple stab wounds, according to Tooele County Sheriff Frank Scharmann.

Later in the week, a house still under construction burned to the ground on Thursday morning, March 6 in Tooele City.

The house, located at 556 N. 478 East, was totally engulfed in flames when the Tooele City Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene at approximately 11:30 a.m., only minutes after the blaze was reported.

The one story house had been framed and the roof recently finished. There were no shingles on the roof at the time of the fire, nor was their sheetrock.

“Apparently, flames from a propane heater in the basement ignited nearby building materials,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jim Millward.

Feb. 29-March , 1972

For the third time in five years as head coach at Tooele High, Gary Gardner would take his forces to the state tourney at the University of Utah.

The Buffs earned the right to enter the 16 team tournament by defeating Cyprus 59-56 last Friday night in a game that was nearly perfectly played at the Pirates’ gym.

Tooele will tangle with either East or West next Tuesday at the U of U Special Events Center.

Later in the week, it was announced that the Tooele Army Depot would be the site for the summer training for 2,500 National Guard and Reserve units from throughout the United States.

Twenty-seven units from 12 states would receive their two-week active duty training beginning May 28. From that date until Aug. 26 troops from Utah, California, Indiana, Washington, Oregon, Georgia, North Carolina, Idaho, South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado, and Texas would be stationed at the depot.

March 4-7, 1947

Tooele played the best game of the season here last Friday evening against Murray High School and although the local team lost 32-30 everyone was satisfied that Tooele had given everything they had into an attempt to win.

The game from the opening whistle was a thriller with first one and then the other forging ahead. Tooele easily won the second-team game.

Later in the week, Tooele County’s Annual Red Cross Drive for $5,000 got underway with a kickoff breakfast at Kirk Coffee Shop.

Fifty-two chairmen and workers attended and displayed the utmost enthusiasm toward the success of the campaign.

Mrs. Gertrude R. Morgan, General Chairman Red Cross Fund Drive Chairman, presided at the breakfast.

March 3, 1922

That the Tooele Smelter would open again in the very near future was the glad news given out by smelter officials on March 3, 1922.

Within the next few days ore would be received from different localities and the sample mill would be run part time to take care of these ores and built up reserve stacks preparatory to opening the plant .

As soon as the weather would permit, needed repair work would be started and a few new mechanical appliances installed.

Sports Editor Mark Watson compiled this report.