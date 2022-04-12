In 1972, fire destroys warehouse containing thousands of eggs in Pine Canyon

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second and third weeks of April.

April 15-17, 1997

Tooele County residents would most likely feel the impact of the massive Interstate 15 reconstruction project which began on April 15, 1997.

A ceremony in Salt Lake City marked the beginning of a 4 ½ year reconstruction effort. However, I-15 motorists probably would not notice any major delays for about a month as the first closure was not planned until mid-May.

Even so, the closures were coming and state Route 36 through downtown Tooele could become an alternate route for motorists and truckers wanting to avoid the gridlock on the interstate.

Later in the week, Endeavor, L.L.C., a Tooele based company was chosen to be the purchaser of property formerly owned by Tooele Army Depot

Matthew Arbshay, of Rancho Tooele and a major developer in the Tooele area, is the managing partner of Endeavor. Sally D’Elia and Alan Knudson are general partners of Endeavor.

Endeavor public relations person Jed Connell said, “An enormous effort was put into our proposal by a group of hand-picked professionals to address the various areas of engineering, finance and development.”

April 11-14, 1972

Fire destroyed a small warehouse containing 12,000 dozen eggs on Monday, April 10 causing losses in excess of $12,000. The blaze, which was reported about 7:28 p.m., also damaged the house of Bishop Dean Palmer of Lincoln (Pine Canyon).

Three county fire trucks answered the call and were assisted by three units from the Tooele City Volunteer Fire Department and one truck provided by the U.S. Forest Service.

Later in the week, contract negotiations between the Tooele County Board of Education calling for a salary increase and outlining changes in benefits for teachers were ratified at a school board meeting.

In a joint statement Superintendent Clarke Johnson and TEA President David Faddis said the agreement would add 1 percent to the present salary schedule. In addition, the school district would take over full payment of teacher retirement contributions.

The teachers made 12 proposals to the Board. In return, the Board asked that the teachers commit themselves to the responsibilities of their jobs.

April 15-18, 1947

Large quantities of scrap lumber were being offered for sale at Tooele Ordnance Depot, according to the Salvage Department officials.

The scrap lumber was to be sold on an “as is” “where is” basis at the following prices.

Trailer load, estimated one cord, $10.

Small truck, estimated two cords, $20.

Large truck, estimated three cords, $30.

The lumber could be purchased from the Salvage Office, Building T-1 Monday through Friday of each week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday, April 14. The sale was open to everyone.

Later in the week, final arrangements had been completed at Tooele High School auditorium for the stage settings for the appearance there Saturday night of the Ogden Symphony Choir as part of the centennial celebration, according to Alfred M. Nelson, chairman.

The choir, which sings almost entirely without instrumental accompaniment, requires special seating arrangements, with room for a piano for instrumental and solo numbers that would be interspersed throughout the program. The choir included 70 members.

April 14, 1922

The opera “QUEEN ESTHER” by the high school music department, was now ready for its big production. A free matinee would be given April 14 at 2 p.m. in the opera house to the old people of the city. On April 14 the first evening presentation would be staged and in the afternoon on April 15 there would be a matinee for children. Cost of the matinee would be 10 cents. The evening of April 15 marking the final performance.

Over 225 singers and orchestra members are being used in the production.

Contributing Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.