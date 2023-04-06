In 1973, bids requested for revamping Tooele’s Main Street

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of April.

April 7-9, 1998

A state study had failed to find high concentrations of chlorine in Grantsville’s air during 15 months of monitoring by the Utah Division of Air Quality (UDAQ). Grantsville was downwind from Magnesium Corporation of America’s (MagCorp) chlorine-emitting smokestack.

After nearly 8,000 hours of monitoring Grantsville, only 25 hours, or .3 percent, of data showed detectable levels of chlorine.

In December of 1996, the state began monitoring chlorine levels in Grantsville. Even when chlorine was detected, the levels were low relative to the UDAQ’s outdoor air limit of 17 parts per billion.

Later in the week, the county commission approved a measure lowering the maximum number of people who can legally gather without a permit from 1000 to 300 persons.

The move was meant to keep parties and concerts, which are often staged without any Tooele County authorities being aware of them, under control. The measure was also a move to discourage them from happening at all.

“We get problems with drugs, gangs, and guns and we don’t have the manpower to deal with it,” said Tooele County Sheriff Frank Scharmann.

April 3-6, 1973

Record snowfall in Middle Canyon and Settlement Canyon had provided the highest moisture content in 21 years for measurements made on April 1.

While in Tooele City the moisture total for the current weather year which ended September 30 was already nearly equal to the longtime average for an entire year.

Morris Lewis, District Conservationist U.S. Soil Conservation, reported that the water content of snow was as much as 290% of normal.

Later in the week, bids were opened on the first phase of Tooele’s long awaited Downtown Improvement Project. Constructions could begin soon.

The first phase of “Operation Progress” called for a realigned traffic pattern on Main Street, new curbs, gutters and sidewalks, and extensive landscaping. Parking meters would be eliminated. Completion of the project was expected to take 120 days.

As part of the improvement program property owners would be asked to upgrade buildings and store images.

April 6-9, 1948

The Lions Club “Nifty Nineties Review” played to capacity houses both Thursday and Friday nights. It seemed all of Tooele turned out to be entertained by the mad antics of Lions Club members.

In another production, 275 boys and girls from Tooele Central School would be costumed and ready to entertain you. This huge, colorful performance would be staged in the Tooele High School gymnasium.

The parents of those pupils deserve much credit for the gorgeous costumes they had made.

If you fail to see this remarkable show you’ll always be sorry. The songs are tuneful, the dances graceful and live actors are the best in the world. They are the youth of Tooele!

Later in the week, R.N. “Cocky Niles” established a new record at the Tooele County Wildlife Federation trap shoot on April 4th when he broke 97 birds out of a possible 100. “Cocky” will not be present for the championship shoot on April 11 due to the fact that he has entered a trapshooting tournament on the West Coast.

April 6, 1923

C. Alvin Orme was appointed deputy road commissioner for Erda district and Lawrence Russell was appointed to the same position in the St. John district by the County Commission.

County Agent A.L. Christensen outlined his program and submitted a budget to the board for the year’s work, beginning July 1. It will be acted upon at the next meeting of the commissioners.

Under a new act by the legislature the redistricting of the state into agriculture areas was provided for. The commissioners were asked to submit names of citizens from this county who were eligible to be appointed as inspector in animal husbandry, fruits and grains.

In other business, the road in the Erda precinct from the main highway to Erda depot was designated as a county road.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report