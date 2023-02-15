In 1973, Catalina sportwear plans manufacturing facility in Tooele

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of February.

Feb. 17-19, 1998

Nearly 100 Erda residents turned out to listen to proposals and express their opinions on the future zoning, growth, and development for the community. The meeting was held in an effort to develop a master plan for the area.

Most voiced strong concerns that current growth pressures could mean losing the rural agricultural character of the community and diminish water supplies.

Four areas of concern included proposed routing of state Route 36, maintaining the rural integrity of the community, water and waste disposal.

Later in the week, a bill pushed by Laidlaw was defeated amid allegations of a possible bribery attempt by powerful lobbyists on Capitol Hill.

Those explosive charges were made by Sen. George Mantes, D-Tooele, in a heated debate on the Senate floor. Mantes persuaded his fellow senators with an impassioned plea to defeat SB144 by a vote of 18-11.

The bill would have amended Utah’s Solid and Hazardous Waste Act and Radiation Control Act to clarify when legislative and gubernatorial approval was required by facilities seeking permits to dispose of low-level radioactive waste.

Feb. 13-16, 1973

Dale Howard, director of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce, announced that Catalina of California intended to establish a manufacturing plant in Tooele.

“Catalina, one of the nation’s foremost manufacturers of swim and sportswear, will locate a sewing and cutting facility here that will initially employ 40 to 50 area residents,” Mr. Howard said. “We hope that eventually, employment will grow to over 100 persons.”

As a result of the company’s decision, an employment survey would be made to gain a profile of the total available labor force in Tooele County.

Later in the week it was noted on the front page that heart disease was responsible for no less than 42.4% of all deaths among residents of Tooele County.

That was the local average based upon figures compiled by the U.S. Public Health Service and released in its last three annual reports.

The extent of the problem, locally and elsewhere, had been brought into focus by the recent death of United States President Lyndon B. Johnson at age 64, and by the fact that February was National Heart Month.

Feb. 17-20, 1948

Twenty-two firemen and 12 Lions turned out for the competitive rabbit hunt held southwest of Vernon near Benmore Experiment Station on a Sunday.

Most of the hunters went by bus, but a few hardy souls drove their cars.

The hunt got underway at 10:30 a.m. and by 2 p.m. over 325 rabbit tails were checked in. It was reported in the communities that some firemen had taken tails from long since deceased rabbits. This tale could not be substantiated.

Later in the week, statistics were released by the Tooele Volunteer Fire Department for 1947.

The department answered 70 calls during 1947, and fire losses totaled $4,185.00, with $122,025 worth of property involved. Locations of fires: residences 20, business 2, automobiles and trucks 5, garages 1, grass 35, public buildings 1, miscellaneous 6.

Feb. 16, 1923

The merchants of Tooele were loyally observing home products week. Their windows showed a wide variety of products made by Utah manufacturers for the comfort, pleasure and necessities of life. The local women’s club was congratulated for their good work in seeking the cooperation of the merchants in observance of their very commendable movement.

The question is often asked “Why should I trade at home?”

Three reasons: 1. Your home merchants are your friends, ever ready to extend a helping hand in time of need. 2. Merchants in distant cities give you nothing valuable than the home merchant cannot give you, and the former cannot, and will not, do for you many things the latter does gladly. 3. Every dollar kept in circulation in this community helps increase property values.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report