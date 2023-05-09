In 1973, construction of new Stateline Hotel in Wendover announced

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of May.

May 12-14, 1998

Tooele County School District administrators made a desperate plea for public support.

The deal was simple: homeowners would contribute $33 for every $100,000 assessed on their homes. For every $33 collected from voters, the state of Utah would contribute an extra $17 to the district’s deficient maintenance and operations budget.

“That’s a good deal for us that we should be taking advantage of,” said board president Kenall Thomas. “We have to have that money. It’s more important than bonding and building new schools. We just can’t make it without it.”

Later in the week, Lake Pointers were rushing toward incorporation to give themselves control over their destiny and to try to help save their rural way of life.

But Lake Point was not the only local community considering incorporation. Stansbury Park residents had planned a meeting to discuss incorporation. Residents were encouraged to attend a meeting to consider various issues of incorporation.

Issues to consider included the expenses of incorporation, the fact that incorporation would not necessarily save rural lifestyles, and having people available with strong leadership ability to guide the newly incorporated city.

May 8-11, 1973

Although design changes had delayed construction of the new Stateline Hotel and Casino at Wendover, the target date for opening the $2.5 million facility would be June.

Gene Jones of Grantsville, manager of the hotel-casino and convention center reported that when completed 100 rooms would be available along with three dining areas and a coffee shop. Private dining and meeting rooms with complete convention facilities would be located adjacent to the hotel. A large pool would be easily accessible from all rooms.

Later in the week, Larry Jensen, Tooele’s fireballing lefthander and Bingham’s ace Craig Peterson hooked up in a great pitching duel, and when the last out was recorded Jensen had bested Peterson by the narrow margin of 2-1.

It was Tooele’s eighth win in a row and assured them of no worse than a tie for the Region 5 baseball title. Tooele needed to defeat Jordan in its next game to win the region championship.

May 11-14, 1948

A good representation of the Tooele High alumni met in the school Board Office with Mrs. Myrtle Allsop presiding, and were presented with the facts pertaining to the $500,000 bond issue to be voted on May 18th.

Charles A. Orme of Tooele County School Board and Superintendent Sterling R. Harris, met by request of the alumni members and ably placed before them the immediate need of additional class rooms, recreational facilities and an adequate heating plant and proper housing of the already existing manual shop equipment.

Later in the week, Tooele County citizens who were registered and had paid property tax in 1947 would vote on the $500,000 school bond issue.

Faced with a pupil housing shortage, the school board figured that the present bond election was a dire emergency and would carry the support of taxpayers of the county.

Not only were the high schools carrying as high as 90 in a class due to a 34% increase since 1937, but were faced with a 406 pupil increase in the next six years taken from actual enrollment in the lower grades.

May 11, 1923

The Tooele County Commission expressed concern about an action by the Tooele County treasurer.

All the County funds had been transferred to the Continental National Bank of Salt Lake City. Such action had been taken by the county treasurer without sanction by the commissioners or other county officials.

Because of this, county warrants could not be cashed in Tooele City, not because the local bank could not do it, but because the bank did not want to tie up its money awaiting the redemption of the warrants.

The treasurer refused to make a statement on her actions, but did say that her attorney in Salt Lake City told her not to tell the people of Tooele County anything about it as yet.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report