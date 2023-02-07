In 1973, Tooele High students build single seat airplane

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of February.

Feb. 10-12, 1998

The annexation of Howard Clegg’s property was, in effect, halted by a protest filed by the Tooele Valley Mosquito Abatement District over the loss of tax revenues equaling $29 per year.

“We’re not their problem. They only get $29 a year from this property in taxes. I don’t mean to sound trite but we’ll pay the $29,” Joy Clegg said, pleading with the Tooele City Council that they not deny the annexation based on insignificant mosquito taxes. The council voted to deny the annexation request.

Mosquitoes?

The real issue for the council was the critical commodity of water in not granting the annexation, according to councilmen Larry Silcox and Charlie Brown.

Later in the week, a legislative solution was in the works to save Wendover, Utah from bankruptcy court.

Sen. George Mantes, D-Tooele, pledged to attempt to obtain $2 million to $3 million from state funds to save Wendover from a financial crisis.

That promise had left ever-optimistic Wendover Mayor Kent Peterson hopeful that something could be done to salvage the airport expansion program, and, in turn, rescue his city from the real likelihood of bankruptcy.

Feb. 6-9, 1973

A group of Advanced Aviation students at Tooele High School were involved in a project of constructing a full size, single-place aircraft.

The aircraft, a Bede BD-5B “Micro,” was purchased in kit form, and the students had completed the wing structures and were bearing brackets for the ailerons and flaps, which would be the next items added to the assemblies.

The aircraft, when completed, would have a wingspan of 21 ½ feet, and would be powered with a 40 H.P engine driving a pusher propeller.

Later in the week, Tooele County School District Superintendent Clarke Johnsen outlined some of the problems in the district.

“The basic problem with which we are dealing is one of lack of respect for self, others, authority and property,” he said. “There seems to be too much hate and antagonism.

“Our objective, of course, is to turn this around and establish mutual respect and cooperation among all, to bring a togetherness within our schools, to allow boys and girls to come and leave and partake of school in a spirit of warmth, friendliness and caring.”

Feb. 10-13, 1948

The citizens of Tooele City would have an opportunity to show and prove their sincerity in a worthwhile recreational project. The Tooele Lions Club and Volunteer Firemen were sponsoring a drive to raise the balance of funds necessary for the completion of the Tooele City Municipal Golf Course.

The undertaking of this project is a credit to the citizens of Tooele and to the civic minded recreation minded organizations who are funding it. This project as it unfolds will cost Tooele City as a government unit, but very little.

Later in the week, a well attended banquet at the Colonial Inn sponsored by the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce included Utah Governor Herbert B. Maw. The governor answered several questions including information about a proposed highway from Tooele through Middle Canyon to Bingham, development of a municipal airport in Tooele, water development for Tooele County, and attracting industry to Tooele County.

Feb. 9, 1923

According to official word given out yesterday, Feb. 8, 1923, the smelter will go back to operating two blast and one reverberatory furnace, having closed down one reverb and one blast furnace which was put in operation near the first of the year.

This will throw them back to the December 1922 basis of operation and necessitate the laying off of from 80 to 100 men. As far as is known at the plant, the present scope of operation will be in effect for some time.

Having smelted up the excess ore stockpiles on hand was the reason given for the closing down of the two furnaces.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report