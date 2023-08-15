The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of August.

August 18-20, 1998

Dr. Jose Trujillo would lead the Tooele County School District as interim superintendent through June 30, 1999.

That announcement was made at 11 p.m. Monday, August 17, 1998 following a five-hour emergency school board meeting. The board voted 3-2 to appoint Trujillo as the interim superintendent.

Trujillo, 58, said that he was elated to have the opportunity to lead the district during the 1998-99 school year. He said that at the end of the school year he would look at taking an early retirement. “I want to take a look at other opportunities I have,” Trujillo said.

Later in the week, it was reported that several “very competent” nurses had resigned from Tooele Valley Medical Center, according to Mark Dalley, hospital chief executive officer.

Employee John Campbell resigned from a job he liked at the hospital after one year because he was offered a job elsewhere. “Tooele County has lost at least 10 good employees because of the indecision on selling the hospital,” Campbell said.

August 14-17, 1973

The community was shocked and saddened by the death of two young Tooele men. Donald Lynn Rosenberg, 21, and William Steven Bickmore, 21, were killed in a one-car rollover 18 miles east of Kansas on Thursday, Aug. 9, 1973. A third Tooele man, Wayne Reynolds, also riding in the car, was not seriously injured. Funeral services for the two men were held Monday, Aug. 13, 1973.

Later in the week, the office of the Tooele County Board of Education announced that the same dress standards that were in effect the previous year would be enforced again during the ‘73-’74 school year.

In issuing the following dress standards for both the high school and junior high school the Board stated experience had demonstrated the atmosphere for a good learning situation was improved when proper dress and proper grooming were adhered to by the student body. The Board, therefore, strongly urged that every effort be made to develop and maintain such an atmosphere in the schools as to lead to the most favorable education development and personal maturity.

August 17-20, 1948

Remains of Lawrence A. Johnson, who was killed in an accident aboard his ship at La Spizia, Italy July 20th, arrived in Tooele Monday, Aug. 16. He was the son of Mrs. Josephine Strong of Tooele.

Johnson was Chief Engineer on the SS Simon Bolivar. His father died in 1921, and shortly after he became of age, he left Tooele to engage in a career on the high seas.

He had been around the world many times and survived the sinking of one ship by submarine during World War II.

Later in the week, Harvey Naylor, age 40 of Knolls, received a mangled leg when he was pinned between two cars Wednesday afternoon at his Knolls Service Station. He was rushed to the Holy Cross Hospital by the Tate-Gillette ambulance.

Mr. Taylor was filling the tank of one car when another car ran into the car Taylor was servicing; he became pinned between the two machines. He was reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

August 17, 1923

Tooele Mayor A.L. England published a proclamation on the front page in regard to flooding in the Utah communities of Willard, Centerville and Farmington.

Those communities were devastated by storm and flood and residents suffered losses of home, food and other necessities of life.

The mayor asked people, organizations, churches, merchants, industrial institutions, etc. to respond generously, freely and immediately to the relief of this unfortunate community.

Donations, gifts, and remittances would be received at Tooele County State Bank during business hours. The money would be sent to the State Flood Committee.

