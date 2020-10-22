In 1975, Tooele soldier honored for heroism in Vietnam

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of October.

Oct. 24-26, 1995

Army officials claimed they had marked another “milestone” in the chemical weapons disposal program by completing a series of tests on a $400 million incinerator in Rush Valley.

According to an Army press release, the two-week long preoperational survey was conducted to determine the status of the Tooele Chemical Agent Disposal in preparation for chemical weapons operations.

“We are on track,” said Tim Thomas, project manager. “The preparational surveys are a helpful tool in determining the state of our safety program.”

Later in the week, Dugway High School’s cross team practiced its housecleaning during the week.

The Mustang boys and girls swept 1A State cross country crowns Wednesday at Sugarhouse Park and dusted off a big place in the trophy case for the two gold trophies later that evening.

The championship sweep makes Dugway the first-ever 1A squad to capture the boys and girls cross country state crowns the same year.

Oct. 20-23, 1970

On June 4, 1970, a Tooele soldier serving in Vietnam moved forward against the enemy in an action that saved the lives of a number of his companions.

The valiant effort cost Private First Class Victor A. Tafoya his life. The 18-year-old died June 9 of the wounds he received in that firefight after serving for only 10 months in Asia.

Tofoya was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star with First Oak Leaf Cluster and the Purple Heart.

Friday’s front page featured information about Tooele County Commission candidate Phil Spencer.

“It’s time for a change in Tooele County government. I have found a great deal of dissatisfaction among Tooele County residents.,” Spencer said. He had been in dental practice in Tooele for 10 years.

In 1963, Spencer was elected to the Tooele City Charter Commission, where he served a two-year term and aided in forming the “Home-Rule Charter” under which the Tooele City government functioned.

Oct. 23-26, 1945

Tooele City’s municipal airport would soon have a hangar in which to store and service planes, it was announced by LaVar Tate, Aviation chairman. The Hangar would be approximately 40 feet by 50 feet and would be cement block construction.

On completion of the hangar, facilities would be installed for the servicing of aircraft, which would enable Tooele to be used as a stopping place on cross-country flights.

Storage facilities for private aircraft would be available along with aircraft owned by the Tooele Aviation Club.

Later in the week, more than 700 buck deer had been killed in Tooele County in the first week of the hunt, according to figures compiled by Ray Garrard, Deputy State Game Warden.

This was by far in excess of the number killed the previous year, and the greatest number had been taken from the West Mountains on the Skull Valley side.

Oct. 22, 1920

Word reached this city Wednesday evening that Marion Tanner, age 16, had been lost in Box Elder Canyon of the West Mountains while out on a deer hunt in company with his brother Melvin Tanner, Sidney Nelson, and Jay Smith all of Tooele.

The boys left Monday on the deer hunt in a wagon equipped for camping and got as far as the Wrathall Ranch in Box Elder Canyon .

Marion became fatigued and stayed in one area while the rest of the group moved to another area. When the other hunters returned to the spot where they left Marion there was no trace of him.

By Thursday, 50 men were in the canyon searching for the missing boy.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.