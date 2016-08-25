In 1991, Dugway experiences nerve agent leak from a fixture

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth or fifth week of August.

Aug. 27 and 29, 1991

A small quantity of nerve agent called Soman leaked from a test fixture into a larger test chamber at Dugway Proving Ground. The test was stopped as soon as the leak was detected, and medical personnel found no contamination in the workers. A separate front-page story highlighted Mickey Rooney’s visit to Tooele. Rooney was acting for a movie in Middle Canyon at the time.

The first day of school saw the return of 7,300 students to Tooele County classrooms. In other news, about 50 people packed into the Tooele County Commission chambers to comment on the county’s proposal to close an access road to Stansbury Island. Some people protested while others voiced support. The commissioners told the crowd they had not yet decided whether to close the road.

Aug. 23 and 26, 1966

Preparations were underway for the 1966 Tooele County Fair. Tooele City Police also warned that any “curiosity seeker” caught following a fire truck to a fire would be ticketed. The announcement came after Tooele volunteer firemen were hindered by both teen and adult drivers as they tried to answer five fire calls on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Judges awarded Marilyn Halladay of Grantsville the title of Tooele County Fair Queen. Annette Sandberg of Grantsville was made first attendant and Jackie Steele of Tooele second attendant. Meanwhile at the Bonneville Salt Flats, 37 racers competed in the 1966 Bonneville Nationals event.

Aug. 26 and 29, 1941

The entire front page of the Aug. 26 edition of the Transcript Bulletin was dedicated to James O. Elton, a native of Washington state who became manager of the International Smelting and Refining Company and subsidiaries in Utah, Idaho, Nevada and California in 1921. Tooele City and state officials paid tribute to Elton after his company built a $1.5 million tunnel to Bingham, which was expected to add 2,500 more jobs to the mining industry in Tooele County.

Later that week, a city Labor Day celebration was announced. The Tooele County School Board also learned the federal government had appropriated $10,514 to buy shop machinery in county schools “in the interest of national defense training,” according to Superintendent Sterling R. Harris.

Aug. 25, 1916

An Ibapah correspondent reported, “Harvest is in full blast in this valley with only half crops. … Cold and dry weather is what we are having at the present time, almost cold enough for winter furs.” In Grantsville, Maj. Ruel Barrus turned 95 on Aug. 11. At the time, Barrus was one of only three remaining survivors of the Mormon Battalion. “Mormon Battalion” was a name given to five companies of LDS men who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1846.

Jessica Henrie compiled this report.