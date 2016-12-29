In 1991, officials hear proposal for paramedic team

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of December.

Dec. 24-26, 1991

A pair of full-time paramedics proposed to establish a volunteer Paramedic Rescue team to improve the quality of care to patients prior to hospitalization. The pair told county officials that they have the training to administrate such a team. It was claimed with such a team patient survival rates will increase. But the interim administrator for the local hospital declined the proposal.

A former administrator at Tooele Valley Regional Medical Center claimed he was illegally fired from his position. He claimed he was still employed by the hospital and wrongly terminated in an emergency meeting without cause. He said he was entitled to ongoing compensation until he was legally terminated. At a December meeting, the hospital board took no action on the letter.

Dec.28-30, 1966

Tooele High School’s band boarded a bus to depart for Southern California to march in the Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day. Busses arrived at the high school at 11 a.m. to take the students on a tour they have dreamed about for nearly a year. On hand to wave good-bye were band members’ parents, school officials, Tooele County Chamber of Commerce President Gail Parker and Tooele City Mayor Frank Bowman.

Renovations were planned for the Tooele City Post Office and residents were told they would soon gather their mail temporarily at a new location. Postmaster Richard Allgood said he was notified from Denver that the federal government planned to go ahead with the post office expansion. In the meantime, the post office would conduct business in temporary quarters at the Phillips Furniture Mart Building on North Broadway.

Dec.23-26, 1941

An unidentified airplane was seen Sunday evening near Faust Station in Rush Valley. An engineer on a Union Pacific train saw flares drop from a plane, which appeared in distress at 8:12 p.m., according to an investigation by Sheriff White. Further inquiry disclosed that another plane appeared to be in distress the next day near Tintic. It was believed to be the same aircraft. After an investigation, the plane seemed to be from an unidentified source.

Tooele County chalked up its 12th auto fatality early in the week from an accident 25 miles east of Wendover. An Indiana woman died within a few minutes after the auto she was riding in side-swiped an ore truck. The woman was on her way to Long Beach, California for the holidays when the fatality occurred. She was asleep in the back seat and thrown from the vehicle.

Dec. 29, 1916

The Middle Canyon Irrigation Company announced its upcoming annual meeting to be held at Tooele City Hall on Dec. 30. The agenda included a review of the financial report, selecting three directors to serve for the ensuing two years, and to consider other business that may be presented.

This week’s report compiled by Mark Watson.