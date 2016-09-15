In 1991, Wendover High School posted nearly the lowest test scores in the state

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of September.

Sept. 17 and 19, 1991

U.S. Army officials signed an agreement with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality to spend more than $22 million to study and remedy 17 “contaminated source areas” at Tooele Army Depot. The depot had long since updated its operation and abandoned its use of the 17 sites. Later that week, the Army contracted a third party to begin analyzing the sites.

Wendover High School posted nearly the lowest scores in Utah on core tests. The root of the performance problem was high teacher turnover and low morale of WHS teachers and administrators, said Michael Jacobsen, Tooele County School District superintendent. “It’s hard enough for them to be out there. Then you stick [accusations that WHS is poorly run] on the front page of a newspaper [the Wendover Advocate] and they say, ‘Why stay?’” Jacobsen said.

Sept. 13 and 16, 1966

The Tooele City Council approved a property sale to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Church officials submitted a bid at $2,000 for the property, where they planned to erect a church for their Tooele Valley congregants.

County Democrats chose John “Jack” Smith and county Republicans chose T. Paul Thomas to list on the general election ballot running for state representative. Republican voters also chose Sterling Halladay to face off against James Palmer, the Democratic nominee for Tooele County commissioner.

Sept. 16 and 19, 1941

Tooele County citizens were called upon on Sept. 17 to register as members of the Civilian Defense Corps of Utah in preparation for a possibility of war. In total, the Civilian Defense Corps trained more than 10 million volunteers in one of 28 activities such as policing, debris clearance, first-aid work and air raid precautions, according to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

On Sept. 17, more than 500 people registered for the Civilian Defense Corps in Tooele City alone, according to M. Earl Marshall, local registrar. In other news, Tooele school district superintendent Sterling R. Harris announced all students would get Sept. 23 off school so they could attend the state fair on the fair’s “Tooele County Day.”

Sept. 15, 1916

W.G. Russell of Ophir requested to appropriate 2 cubic-feet of water per second from Ophir Creek to irrigate 160 acres of land. Anyone who wished to protest the application was required to pay a fee of $2.50. A separate story about a different family in Ophir reported a tragic murder-suicide that claimed the lives of a married couple with “long-standing domestic trouble.”

Jessica Henrie compiled this report.