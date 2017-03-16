In 1992, earthquake stirs concerns about Central Elementary

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of March.

March 17-19, 1992

An earthquake rumbled through parts of northern Utah at about 7:42 a.m. on March 16, 1992. A story on the front page of the March 17, 1992, Transcript Bulletin reported that parents of students at Central Elementary were concerned because the school building did not meet current seismic codes.

Clerks at Central Elementary and the school district office were not surprised when phone calls began pouring in when the earthquake rattled the windows of the school building.

“Parents wondered if we were going to hold school; if we would send kids home if there was another tremor,” said Carolyn Dow, secretary at Central Elementary. The school received 20 phone calls.

The earthquake registered 4.3 on the Richter scale and lasted 5-10 seconds, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.

Teachers in the building said they felt the earthquake, but no damage was recorded. Students had not yet arrived at school.

Consultants indicated that the 63-year-old building could not resist lateral forces of any intensity during an earthquake, which created concern among parents.

The front page of the March 19, 1992, edition featured a story on a proposed business park for Grantsville City.

The city held a public hearing on March 18 that gleaned little opposition to Mayor Howard Murray’s plan of building a commercial/industrial park on 59 acres west of West Street between Vine and Pear streets.

“I really anticipated a lot more opposition to it than what we saw,” Murray said. “But I think we addressed a lot of their (public) concerns. I’m excited about this.”

The public hearing was required for a proposed zone change from an RM-7 (residential, multiple-use) zone to A-10 (agriculture 10-acre minimum) and MD (light manufacturing) zones.

March 14-17, 1967

Workers drilled holes into the banks of Settlement Canyon Reservoir to check for seepage, according to a front-page story on March 14, 1967.

“We’re not sure how much we’re losing,” said Jim Bevan, president of Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company. He explained that approximately two second-feet of water is flowing into the dam each day, but the dam is only raising the equivalent of one second-foot. “We don’t know if we’re losing it or if it’s going into bank storage,” Bevan said.

He explained that bank storage was when the banks of the dam become saturated with water. “When the dam is drained, the banks release the water they hold,” he said.

Bevan said meters will measure all of the water going out of the dam.

“By the end of the summer, we’ll know if we’re losing any,” he said.

The Transcript Bulletin also featured a front-page story on March 17 about upcoming Utah Symphony concerts at the Tooele High School gym scheduled for March 21.

The orchestra was scheduled to present a concert at 2:30 p.m. for students and another at 8 p.m. for the general public.

Maestro Maurice Abravanel had selected a program of great variety for the evening concert, according to the article. The main work of the evening would be the “Symphony No. 5” by Dmitri Shostakovitch, a modern composition by one of Russia’s most celebrated composers.

March 17-20, 1942

The Tooele County Commission opposed moving any Japanese people from the West Coast to Tooele County at a meeting of county commissioners from throughout the state, according to a front-page story on March 17.

There was universal objection to moving Japanese people to any county in Utah, according to the report.

An idea to move Japanese people to the areas of the Wendover bombing range received no support.

The article reported that thousands of acres in Tooele County, classified as Wendover bombing range, could be used and it would not necessarily confine the Japanese to prison-like quarters.

Should they attempt to escape, the desert mirage would magnify them many, many times their normal size as they increased their distance from camp, according to one proposal for moving Japanese to a Utah area.

In the March 20 issue, it was reported that Sol J. Selvin resigned his position as chairman of the Tooele County defense council to accept the appointment as administrator of commodities in Tooele County. Commodities included tires, automobiles and sugar and extended into many other vital items.

Selvin was appointed defense head in July 1941, and planned to complete his duties in every detail before retiring on April 1.

The then chairman of the distribution board resigned to accept membership on the county draft board.

March 16, 1917

The front page of the March 16 edition announced the death of Rhoda Ann Taylor Lyman, who was the wife of the late Francis M. Lyman, who was president of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles for the Mormon Church. She died at her home in Salt Lake City.

She was born Aug. 29, 1840, in New South Wales, Australia.

She became Lyman’s wife on Nov. 18, 1857, and that winter they moved to Utah. The family resided for many years in Tooele, afterward moving to Salt Lake City.

