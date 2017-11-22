In 1992, Grantsville Cowboys win first state football title

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of November.

Nov. 24-26, 1992

The Grantsville Cowboys won their first high school football state championship in a heart-stopping finale that went down to the wire.

Trailing 7-6 with less than two minutes in the game, the Cowboys marched 51 yards in seven plays to score a 12-7 victory over Beaver at Mountain View High School in Orem.

Running back Deik Didericksen bolted into the end zone from one yard out to provide the winning margin with only 1:13 left on the clock.

“They showed a lot of character, heart and desire in those final minutes of the game,” said Grantsville coach Kevin Butler.

A front-page story later in the week revealed that a major layoff of employees at Tooele Army Depot was expected in 1993. The reason was a sizable shortfall in funding and workload, according to TEAD spokesman Jeff Lindblad.

About 12,000 civilian positions could be affected within the Army Material Command in 32 states, Germany and Korea.

“We don’t know at this time what this means for Tooele Army Depot,” Lindblad said. “A lot of people around here are holding their breath.”

Nov. 21-24, 1967

The community was shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Air Force Maj. Rey L. Duffin. He died of multiple injuries received in an airplane crash.

Duffin moved to Tooele County with his family at the age of 7.

A career officer, he was an electronic warfare officer on an EB6C aircraft that departed Takhili Air Force Base in Thailand on a combat mission. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft lost an engine and when it attempted to land it crashed and burned.

Four other crew members died in the crash.

Also that week, the Tooele County Commission agreed to grant a franchise to Raft River Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. of Malta, Idaho, to operate in the county.

Receipt of the franchise was just one of the hurdles the company would need to jump before it could actually bring power into the county.

The cooperative was specifically interested in servicing a proposed magnesium project on Great Salt Lake near Timpie to extract magnesium chloride and other substances from lake brines by evaporative and electrolytic separation processes.

Nov. 24-27, 1942

An announcement was made that block leaders of the county council of defense would visit every home in the county to acquaint residents with the “Share the Meat” campaign of voluntary meat rationing as a wartime measure.

Rationing of meat in the United States was meant to allow for extra food for England, Africa and China that were allies of the United States during World War II.

Each family would be allowed 2 1/2 pounds of meat per week per person over 12 years of age, 1 1/2 pounds per child between 6 and 12 years and a half pound per child under 6 years.

The front page also featured that week a story about house prowlers, burglars and robbers.

One man living at the ordinance depot was hit over the head several times on a Wednesday night in what was believed to be a holdup. He wandered in a groggy condition and lost a lot of blood. Sheriff Alma White was investigating the incident.

Four homes were also entered during the week and turned completely topsy-turvy, according to Marshal Jorgensen.

Another family returned home to find $22.50 missing and their furnishings scattered. Two other homes were ransacked and money was missing.

Nov. 23, 1917

Sheriff D.M. Adamson with his deputy W.F. Tate, and policeman James K. Dunn, made a raid in New Town on a Tuesday night and unearthed a still for the manufacture and distillation of fermented liquors.

The still was made of an old milk can, and the distilled liquor was conveyed to a small barrel by means of a pipe about 5 feet in length.

The keg containing the distilled liquor was found in another part of the premises.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.