In 1992, law enforcement searches for man on FBI’s 10 most wanted criminals

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the last week of March.

March 31- April 2, 1992

Law enforcement officials were attempting to find a former Tooele resident who was listed as one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted criminals.

Agents were unsure where to look for him after he had escaped from the Utah State Prison in 1981. An “attempt to locate” bulletin was posted throughout Utah and the U.S. in hopes of finding the escapee.

The man had served eight months of a five-year-to-life prison sentence for multiple aggravated robberies when he escaped.

Also in the news that week was the Tooele City Council, which had declined to open its business meeting with prayer because of a pending Utah Supreme Court decision regarding prayer before council meetings.

A news story noted it may have been the first time in years — or decades — the council had intentionally not offered a brief prayer before taking care of city business.

March 28-31, 1967

A contractor building a new addition for Tooele Valley Hospital was granted a 70-day extension to complete the project. The hospital administrator said the contractor was doing a good job and needed extra time.

The story noted some facilities in the new addition, including a new lab, were already in use.

March 1967 went out like a lion, with 40 mph winds and rain that switched to snow after a passing cold front. Over 6.5 inches of snow fell, causing damage to area fruit crops for the third year in a row. An earlier warm spell had caused local fruit trees to start budding.

March 31- April 3, 1942

Tooele County ranked fifth in the sale of defense bonds for the State of Utah, according to a front-page story. The per capita sales in the county for the preceding January was $3.43 while Weber County residents averaged $10 for the same period.

A house-to-house canvass was scheduled as part of a national drive to secure definite pledges on the purchase of defense bonds. The canvass would inform the government of what amounts could be expected from cities and what amount must then be raised through taxation.

Tooele County companies were being generous. Utah Lime and Stone company led the way with 100 percent of its employees, numbering 28 men, who pledged to the payroll deduction plan. Tooele Valley Railroad, Bauer and Elton Tunnel also received strong participation from their employees.

In other news that week, an increase in ore production at Elton Tunnel required a three-shift operation. Ore shipments had reached from 100 to 125 tons per day, and this output was expected to increase until a maximum of 1,000 tons daily.

There were 260 men employed a the time on the Bingham and Tooele sides of the operation.

March 30, 1917

A letter received by R. J. Huntington was published on the Transcript’s front page. It showed how well Tooele County was represented at the previous state Legislature.

“I wish you would convey to the good people of Tooele County my sincere appreciation of their action in sending to the State Legislature Honorable Archibald Bevan. Mr. Bevan has been a most valued member of the State Legislature. He has a broad vision and he is ever inspired by the most patriotic motives. Tooele County may well be proud of his great representation,” signed by Simon Bamberger.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.