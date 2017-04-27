In 1992, local Goshutes consider storing spent nuclear rods

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of April.

April 28-30, 1992

A request to build a second commercial hazardous waste incinerator in Tooele County gained momentum when a state board ruled that a permit granted in 1991 to build an incinerator at Clive was still valid.

The ruling, made by the Utah Solid and Hazardous Waste Control Board, was in response to an appeal filed the previous December by the Sierra Club.

The Sierra Club wanted the state to further review the permit granted to U.S. Pollution Control, Inc., because of overall health risks.

A month later, the state denied a request by environmentalists to halt construction on USPCI’s $120 million facility until a decision on the Sierra Club appeal was made.

The request from the Sierra Club was backed by Congressman Wayne Owens, who also urged Gov. Norm Bangerter and other state leaders to support a stay on the USPCI project.

Also that week, a story ran about a $100,000 grant received by the Skull Valley Goshute band to look at the feasibility of storing spent nuclear rods on their reservation.

Tribal Representative Danny Quintana announced that a tribal council was held the previous Saturday and its members were informed of what the study would entail.

The study would concentrate on the long-term environmental effects of storing spent nuclear fuel rods in Skull Valley.

It would also look at the socioeconomic impacts such a facility would have on the reservation and its members, along with political impacts.

April 25-28, 1967

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fonger were presented with the Military Merit Medal and The Gallantry Cross with Palm. Both were awarded posthumously to their son Pfc. Lindsey F. Fonger, from the Republic of Vietnam.

The presentation was made at the Tooele National Guard Armory.

Private Fonger died the previous February in 1966 from multiple wounds he received during combat operations in enemy territory. He was serving with Company B of the Second Battalion, Fifth Calvary in Vietnam.

A story later in the week reported that people should expect higher taxes in the future. The message came from Sen. Ernest Mantes (D-Tooele County), who spoke at a Tooele County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Sen. Mantes reported that the 137th Legislature spent $34 million more than had been spent in any previous biennium in Utah’s history.

“An yet this was the Legislature that was told by the people to save money and not raise taxes,” Mantes said.

“In 1965 we made a projection and found that the state has been averaging about a 12 percent increase a year in spending, yet state revenues have only been increasing 5 percent a year,” he said.

April 28-May 1, 1942

Tooele County’s war bond sales quota for May had been set at $9,200, which was approximately $1 per capita, according to an announcement by Lionel W. Olsen, county chairman for the sale of war bonds.

Employees of the Tooele International Smelter were presented the payroll savings certificate during the week by the U.S. Treasury department, which indicated that over 90 percent of the men were participating in the war bond purchase plan.

A silk flag was ordered from the U.S. Treasury Department to be presented to the smelter for having attained the record of outstanding performance.

Another front-page story during the week reported that 1,012 men registered under draft call for all ages 45 to 64 inclusive. The number was announced by the Tooele County selective service board.

Of the total, 277 were designated to be transferred to other districts, while an equal number of county residents in other sections were expected to be transferred to Tooele.

There were 35 volunteer workers in the county who executed the registration, several using their own homes as well as giving the time for the day’s task.

April 27, 1917

The front page reported that Russia would stand as firm as the United States in defeating Germany in World War I.

Encouraging reports came from Russia on April 23 in a dispatch to the state department telling of the effect President Wilson’s war address and declaring that Russia, under the new democratic provisional government, is no more likely to abandon the war without achieving her object than is the United States.

The dispatch said the revolution would expedite the defeat of Germany and the establishment of general peace.

