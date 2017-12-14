In 1992, principal urges parents to help keep guns out of local schools

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of December.

Dec. 15-17, 1992

The front page featured a story about guns found at schools.

An 11-year-old Tooele boy was referred to juvenile court the previous week after a high-powered pellet gun stolen from a local store was confiscated by an elementary school principal.

According to school officials, at least seven similar circumstances had occurred since 1988.

“Parents have got to become involved and realize what is taking place in the lives of their children. That is the only way we are going to keep guns out of the schools,” said Larry Harrison, principal at Tooele High School.

Later in the week, the County Commission said no to a proposed increase in the tax rate to help Tooele Valley Medical Center.

Hospital board member Beverly White said she wanted the public to know that the hospital was not making a profit. She requested a two mill tax hike for the special service district at Tooele County’s 1993 budget hearing. The tax hike would increase annual revenues from $120,000 to $360,000 per year.

County commissioner LeLand Hogan told White that such an increase would require voter approval.

Dec. 12-15, 1967

A heavy and persistent snowfall on Dec. 8 dumped 8 inches of snow in the valley and 12 inches of snow in the bench areas.

The storm, which began about 8 a.m. and lasted until late afternoon, forced cancellation of the nightshift at Tooele Army Depot. Officials there released day-shift workers several hours early because of reports of drifting snow on the highways into Salt Lake City.

Children riding buses to and from school were also released to their homes early.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story on a proposed new commercial center for Tooele.

The center would include a restaurant, motel, supper club lounge and several apartment units and would be located between Main Street and Garden Street and between First and Second North streets in the area occupied by Bonneville Motors used car lot.

A swimming pool would serve both the apartments and the motel.

The center would be built by United Resources, Inc.

Dec. 15-18, 1942

Tooele City Mayor Sol J. Slevin expressed concern over the amount of gasoline that had been stored on various premises throughout the city since gas rationing started.

Citizens were asked to comply with the city ordinance that made it mandatory for more than five gallons of gasoline to be stored four feet underground.

Fire Chief Norval Adams said that 10 cents worth of gasoline would blow up a home, and one gallon carried as much explosive power as 84 pounds of dynamite.

One Tooele house had recently suffered $500 in damage when some gasoline was used to start the kitchen fire.

Three fires occurred on Dec. 15. The first caused minimal damage to a barn and haystack, the second caused minimal damage to a house and the third destroyed a tent house. The third fire started from an overheated stove. A cigarette started a fire the previous week at the Kirk Hotel, but with only minimal damage.

Tooele City was prepared to crack down on jaywalkers in the city’s business district after a period of leniency.

Jaywalkers in the district would be subject to arrests and fines.

A city announcement said that it was imperative that people cease to swarm across Main Street at any point of their choice.

Established pedestrian lanes and the regular street crossings at Main and Vine streets give pedestrians the right-of-way.

Dec. 14, 1917

For the second week, most of the front page was filled with a list of persons or businesses in Tooele County delinquent in paying property taxes for 1917.

There also were words from U.S. President Woodrow Wilson.

While addressing members of Congress on Dec. 4, Wilson called upon Congress to declare a state of war against Austria and Hungary.

He said America would be victorious, declaring that nothing would turn the country aside.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report.