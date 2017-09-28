In 1992, Russian delegation visits TEAD and Tooele County

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the last week of September and first week of October.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 1992

An 18-member Russian delegation visited Tooele Army Depot to inspect chemical disposal facilities.

TEAD spokesman Jeff Lindblad said in addition to the tours of chemical depot facilities, the group desired to observe cooperation between Tooele County’s Emergency Operations Center and the depot.

A press release said Russian leaders were the ones who requested the depot visit, and they wanted to tour the weapons destruction facility.

The Tooele Chemical Munitions Disposal facility was scheduled to begin operations in 1995.

Later in the week, the front page featured a press conference with Russian officials after the tour.

“We were particularly interested in how TEAD works with the local population and Tooele County,” said Anatoly Kuntsevich, head of the delegation.

Another member of the delegation said at the press conference, “I have come to Tooele to observe how they handle the destruction of chemical agents and how the local population reacts and deals with this process.”

Sept. 26-29, 1967

A manager for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said the wild horse was a symbol of the Old West and was due to get some help in its fight for survival.

Robert D. Nielson of the BLM noted that the Cedar Mountain area west of Skull Valley in Tooele County had about 35 wild horses. They shared the range with domestic livestock. An agreement was signed July 1, 1965 for protection of the horses.

Tooele County Commissioner George Buzianis reminded citizens that it is illegal to chase or attempt to capture the horses.

Later in the week, the front page featured a list of candidates for Tooele City Council. The list included J.R. Baker, Donald Prince, Anthony DelPapa, Bill Gochis and Harvey Wright.

The final date for filing was Oct. 6. To file, possible candidates needed a petition signed by at least 10 sponsoring residents and a $25 deposit.

Sept. 29-Oct.2, 1942

Three people died in two traffic accidents in a four-day span.

An 8-year-old child was killed instantly at 600 N. Main on a Monday night when she was struck by an auto while trying to cross the street.

In another accident, two men from San Jose, California, were killed eight miles north of Tooele at the Millpond curve on the main highway to Salt Lake City.

They were passengers in a car that developed too much speed to make the turn near the Millpond. The car left the highway striking a guy wire on a telephone pole.

The two men had been working at St. John Chemical Plant.

Later in the week, the front page announced that Tooele County residents had contributed another 12 tons of scrap metal toward the national war effort.

Lack of metal was hindering the nation’s war effort, but local residents were helping out immensely. Metal piled up so fast in front of houses, that city trucks were having a hard time hauling it all away.

Sept. 28, 1917

A parent-teacher meeting was held at Tooele High School and was pronounced by many the best meeting ever held under these auspices.

There was an exceptionally large number in attendance The program began with an invocation and vocal duet. All former officers were re-elected.

The meeting was adjourned and all assembled in the gymnasium where dancing was the feature of the evening.

