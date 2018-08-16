In 1993, employees shuffled to new jobs at TEAD

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of August.

Aug. 17-19, 1993

Nearly 1,100 Tooele Army Depot employees received letters that they would be moved to different positions within the depot in October because of workload reductions. The letters described changes in scheduled workload during the 1994 fiscal year.

About 730 employees would be realigned to a lower grade job, and 338 would realigned to a different job without losing a grade.

David Hunt of TEAD public affairs, said the internal realignment had nothing to do with the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission’s decision that called for total realignment of TEAD’s North Area.

The April 17 front page featured a story on the financial plight of Tooele Valley Medical Center.

Administrators described the hospital as on the brink of financial disaster. Converting the facility into an emergency room and short-stay center would not solve the problem, they said.

“If the hospital is to remain open, the people in Tooele County have got to use the facility,” said Linda Neese, chief executive officer.

During the first six months of 1993, TVMC averaged four inpatients per day. Officials said that number must double for the hospital to make a profit.

Aug. 13-16, 1968

Tooele residents spent the weekend shoveling out from under a sudden and destructive thunderstorm.

The storm, accompanied by lightning and high winds, hit the town around 8 p.m. Saturday. Although it lasted only 20 minutes, it dumped 1.16 inches of rain on the city.

The winds shattered a large plate glass window at Stoker Motor Company and an inch of water accumulated on the showroom floor.

Cornet Variety had a half inch of water standing on the floor. Beehive State Bank employees were busy on Monday morning vacuuming water out of their carpeting after water rushed into the bank.

In other front-page news, Tooele City Judge Earl Marshall applauded a decision by the Utah Supreme Court to uphold the right of city courts to try juvenile traffic offenders.

The city court would continue to try both adults and juveniles. The judge said that the decision would promote uniformity in traffic decisions as most of the city courts in the state hand out fairly standard fines and jail sentences.

The judge admitted that the decision would greatly increase his caseload, but would also mean increased revenue for the city.

Aug. 17-20, 1943

A 37-year-old man was being held in the Tooele County Jail awaiting the outcome of the condition of a 65-year-old man reported in critical condition at a Salt Lake City hospital.

A report indicated the younger man asked the older man for a cigarette, and the older man said the younger man could buy a package for 15 cents.

The younger man hit the older man with his fist, knocking him down in such a position as to break the older man’s left leg in three different places.

The reported incident took place at TOD Park in the bunkhouse on Aug. 6 where both were employed by a construction company. The condition of the older man became critical and the younger man was arrested.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story on the progress of TOD Park, the Tooele Ordnance Depot’s housing area.

The story indicated TOD Park was nearly complete and would be the home for nearly 1,100 families.

Work on a 10-room school build had begun on Aug. 18.

Aug. 16, 1918

The front page featured a tabulation of a Tooele County financial statement..

County-owned real estate along with the courthouse and jail was valued at $26,500.

Other items included jail cages at $2,500; office furniture and equipment – $3,500; implements under control of the commissioners for roads – $1,500; library – $350; county infirmary lot and building – $12,000; Wendover Jail – $2,000; guns and safe in sheriff’s office – $500.

Total of the items equalled $38,050.

Staff Writer Mark Watson compiled this report