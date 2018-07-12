In 1993, graffiti vandals caught orange-handed

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of July

July 13-15, 1993

Tooele City police arrested five juveniles after they were observed painting large tracts of graffiti on a city water tank behind Little Mountain in the mouth of Settlement Canyon. The arrests were made as the juveniles were leaving the area.

Police reported that some of the juveniles’ hands were covered with orange and red spray paint. All were charged with graffiti and criminal mischief and were referred to juvenile court. The juveniles called themselves artists.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story on the plight of Grantsville’s sewer system.

A year-long study showed that the system had reached its potential and needed to be upgraded or replaced.

Engineers of Forsgreen Associates of Salt Lake City estimated it would cost $2.5 million to implement a revised sewer system in Grantsville. Subsequently, residents would see monthly sewer bills jump from $5 to about $20 per month.

July 9-12, 1968

It was a lucky week for two golfers at the Tooele Golf Course.

Toby Shields and Pete Rutherford each sunk a hole-in-one on the fifth hole of the course during the same week.

Shields, an employee at Tooele Army Depot, had been golfing for 10 years. He made his hole-in-one on June 29.

Rutherford, a business student at Utah State University, had been playing golf for three years. He scored his hole-in-one on his birthday, July 6.

The front page featured more news on the death of more than 6,000 sheep in Skull Valley.

The U.S. Army Claims Service had approved an initial claim of $376,685 of the sheep that perished in March following a test of nerve agent near Dugway Proving Ground.

Sen. Wallace F. Bennett said that the claim was submitted on behalf of the Anshutz Land and Livestock Company, which managed the Hatch Ranch in Skull Valley.

Bennett said that the sheep claims included the loss of 5,727 ranch ewes, 142 purebred suffolk ewes and 380 bucks.

July 13-16, 1943

Utah Gov. Herbert B. Maw would visit the Tooele Army Depot on July 14 to officially open the underpass on the depot that would complete a permanent road connection between the depot and the Tooele-Stockton main highway.

Ceremonies would start at 3 p.m. at the underpass, and at 4 p.m. the governor would addresses employees of the depot in front of the administration building.

Col. H. Arnold Rich, Utah director of the Selective Service, was expected to be a guest at the ceremonies.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story on the upcoming July 24 program for Tooele.

Stanley Johnson’s professional band from Salt Lake City had been booked as a main feature for the celebration.

Other events would include a flag raising ceremony, children’s games, luncheon for old folks over 70, a program presented by the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and swimming and diving contests.

July 12, 1918

A session of the district court was held on July 8 with two orders to sell real estate of deceased landowners.

Frank Marzoli and Gus Albert Erickson were admitted to citizenship; a divorce was granted; three men were sentenced to the Utah State Prison; and three men were placed in the custody of the sheriff on their own recognizance.

