In 1993, Grantsville police chief resigns after allegations

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of May.

May 25-27, 1993

Grantsville Police Chief Ron Skinner resigned after being charged with class B misdemeanor theft by the Tooele County Attorney’s office.

During previous months, inquiries into Skinner’s actions as police chief had been conducted by investigators from the Police Officers Standards Training office, the State Division of Investigation and the County Attorney’s Office.

“I still believe that a man is innocent until proven guilty,” said Grantsville Mayor Howard Murray. “But during the past few weeks — I’m sure because of the pressure he’s been under—Chief Skinner had become lax in his duties.”

Later in the week, Grantsville policemen said they had been under a lot of stress during the previous several months.

In a display of unity and harmony, the policemen attended a city council meeting and petitioned that Sgt. Dan Johnson be named as their new chief.

“If Grantsville City looks at another person as police chief, they will be overlooking a very fine candidate,” officer Bob Hatch told the council.

Mayor Howard Murray said in-house applications for the position of police chief would be accepted until June 2. The council decided not to advertise outside the department for a new police chief.

May 21-24, 1968

Tooele Army Depot’s Armed Forces Open House attracted approximately 6,000 visitors to the depot to see firsthand this country’s Forces for Freedom in action.

Visitors were given souvenirs, programs, balloons and cupcakes. Guests were guided from one place to another in a tour. Events included a skydiving display. Visitors were also given rides in tanks. A tour of the depot’s data processing facility was one of the most popular events.

Dugway Proving Ground also had planned an open house on a Friday that would feature The Golden Knights, world champion U.S. Army parachute team.

Nine Golden Knights would demonstrate their record-breaking form in four parachute events including two-man baton pass, one-man cutaway, two-man diamond track and four-man crisscross formation.

Jumping from 13,500 feet, the jumpers would plunge earthward at more than 120 mph.

The public was invited to tour other facilities at the Army’s chief biological and chemical testing facility.

May 25-28, 1943

Plans were underway in Tooele for the establishment of organized care for children to accommodate parents who were employed. The program would be under the direction of the Board of Education in cooperation with the government.

Rula Talbot, child welfare worker, was taking a survey of the number of people who would be in favor of the service.

Later in the week, 200 soldiers arrived at Tooele Army Depot as part of the 198th Ordnance Depot Company under the command of Captain G.C. Strickler. TEAD commander Col. Henry E. Minton announced the arrival of the soldiers who would be stationed at the depot for training.

The function of the ordnance company was to handle general supplies. Minton stressed that the soldiers would not replace any civilian employees.

May 24, 1918

The food administration announced a rule under which housewives were required to certify to their grocers as to the amount of sugar they needed for canning purposes for the season in order that they may get their necessary supply.

There would be enough sugar to go around, it was said, if this rule was followed.

