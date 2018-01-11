In 1993, series of snowstorms pound Tooele County

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of January.

Jan. 12-14, 1993

Persistent snowstorms from Jan. 2 through Jan. 10 created havoc in Tooele County.

Schools, businesses, banks, Tooele Army Depot and other government buildings were closed on Jan. 11 as more storms threatened the county.

Tooele received 12 inches of snow on Jan. 2, four on Jan. 3, four on Jan. 7, five on Jan. 8, four on Jan. 9, five on Jan. 10 and six on Jan. 11

Officials started to talk about storm records, snowplow budgets, overloaded roofs, health problems and other storm-related issues.

As the height of snowbanks increased and temperatures spiraled downward, deer and elk migrated to Tooele Valley in droves. That could spell trouble for the wildlife — particularly if humans do not use good sense, officials said in a front-page story later in the week.

“We are asking that people not feed the deer and elk. The animals are hungry, but when people feed them, it compounds the problem,” said Jim Ekins, Tooele County conservation officer for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Jan. 9-12, 1968

The Tooele City Council re-elected Francis Mayo to a second term as council chairwoman and elected Dr. Robert Wassom to replace former Councilman Bill Gochis on the city’s planning and zoning board.

Harvey Wright was appointed to a second two-year term on the city’s board of appeals and Frank Whitehouse was named to fill the other vacancy on the board.

Friday’s front page announced that the $260,000 construction project of the federal building and post office was complete.

The majority of agencies to occupy the building included the U.S. Soil Conservation Service, Selective Service, Forestry Department and Tooele County Extension Agency. They were set to move into the building on Jan. 9.

The post office was scheduled to move into the building on Jan. 20.

Jan. 12-15, 1943

Frank Elliott, former deputy sheriff at Wendover, was scheduled to stand trial for his life in district court in Tooele starting Feb. 15.

Elliott was charged with killing his former wife by shooting her after breaking into her home, in what he termed was a jealous rage after an unsuccessful attempt at reconciliation.

Also appearing for trial at the February term of court was Otto Murray, who was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after an attempt by officers to place him under arrest.

LaVar Tate was named as Tooele’s outstanding citizen for 1942 by a committee of six citizens of the city, according to an announcement released by the Tooele Junior Chamber of Commerce. The Junior Chamber of Commerce made the annual award to one of its members who was under 36 years of age.

Jan. 11, 1918

New city officers took charge of Tooele City government on Monday, Jan. 7.

All city councilmen were present with the exception of John J. Gillette, who was in California.

Councilmen were William T. Clemo, James M. Railey and James H. Crellin. Recorder was Idwal Ajax and treasurer was Christina Park.

Appointments made and approved were William S. Marks, attorney; Thomas Spiers, sexton; and Edward Howell, water superintendent. No changes were made to the police force.

