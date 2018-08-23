In 1993, TEAD announces 338 workers will be laid off

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of August.

Aug. 24-26, 1993

The Wasatch Front Regional Council predicted that the population in Tooele County would increase by 20 percent from 1993 to 2010.

Those predictions indicated that people would not flock to Tooele County to find work. Rather, the newcomers were more likely to build homes in Tooele County, but commute to the Salt Lake area for employment.

“According to our research, the population spillover from Salt Lake will mostly affect Tooele and Morgan counties,” said Matt Riffkin, a transportation engineer with WFRC.

The front page that week also featured a story on layoff notices at Tooele Army Depot.

TEAD spokesman Jeff Linblad said approximately 338 workers could receive “involuntary separation” letters sometime after Aug. 30.

The action scuttled the planned internal realignment, meaning workers would not be shifted to a different job on base by October, as previously announced.

Nearly 500 TEAD workers had already left on “early-out” programs.

Workforce at the depot on Aug. 26, 1993 stood at 2,144.

Aug. 20-23, 1968

The front page featured a story on discount rates for new lots at the Tooele City Cemetery.

Cemetery lots on land previously occupied by an irrigation ditch were being offered. A new pressure irrigation system eliminated the need for the ditch.

A single lot would cost $35 compared to the usual price of $65, and a lot of eight would cost $250 compared to the usual price of $450.

The city wanted to sell the lots as fast as possible so other cemetery improvements could go forward, according to Mayor Frank Bowman.

Later in the week the front page featured a story on the plight of hunters because of washed-out roads in western Tooele County.

Storms had washed out some of the main roads in the county making it difficult for those hunting antelope.

Only two antelope were killed by hunters out of the 15 permits issued, according to Utah Fish and Game officials.

There were plenty of antelope in the Riverbed, Simpson Springs and Dugway Mountain area, said Roy Garrard, Tooele County Conservationist. The antelope hunt would continue through Aug. 26.

Aug. 24-27, 1943

A 65-year-old carpenter working on the Valley View housing addition in Tooele was found dead on Monday morning in the area of Second North and East Street, according to fellow workers.

The victim had been working in Tooele for several months, and it was believed that his home was in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Examining physicians listed the cause of death as a stroke.

Another front-page story featured the start of new school construction.

Work had begun on a six-room new school building structure on the southeast corner of the Central School campus, according to Superintendent Sterling R. Harris.

Estimated cost of the building was $43,237, and would be paid for by the government. Completion date was set for Nov. 8.

Aug. 23, 1918

The annual statement of the Tooele County Auditor appeared on the front page and provided details of revenues and disbursements of Tooele County beginning July 1, 1917 and ending June 30, 1918.

Total expenditures tallied $90,652.19 with total revenue at $105,590.19. Net balance in favor of the County totaled $14, 938.