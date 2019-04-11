In 1994, 3 teens die when their car is hit by freight train

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of April.

April 12-14, 1994

Three local teenagers were killed on a Sunday night on Tooele’s northwest side after their compact car crossed the path of an oncoming freight train.

Police said Becky Booth, 15, Florence Valerio, 16, and Rocky Carson, 16, all of Tooele, were probably killed instantly when their 1987 2-door Yugo went over a rural railroad crossing and was hit broadside by a Union Pacific train’s lead engine.

The accident occurred around 8 p.m. on the intersection of Rogers and Coleman streets near the Tooele City Sewer Plant.

Later in the week, Erda residents voiced resounding opposition during a public building to a Salt Lake City construction company’s proposal to build a gravel pit near Erda.

But, Shirley Worthington, chairman of the Tooele County Planning and Zoning Commission, told Erda residents there is not much Tooele County can do to stop the proposal.

She explained that the property was owned by Gibbons and Reed Construction and the property was zoned Multiple Use 40, which allowed operations such as a gravel pit.

April 8-11, 1969

Tooele Mayor Frank Bowman announced that engineers were expected to begin preparing plans and specifications for new curbs and gutters along Main Street between First South and First North.

Planning would be completed by Bush and Gudgell Engineers and land surveyors from Salt Lake City.

The project was approved by the Utah State Road Commission. The amount of $3,828, or 50% of cost, would be paid for by the State.

Friday’s front page featured news of fish being planted at Settlement Canyon Reservoir.

Tooele County Conservation Officer Ray Garrard said the first load of 3,062 rainbow trout arrived on April 3 from a Salt Lake City area hatchery. A second load of 3,197 fish were planted on April 4.

About 12,000 trout had been planted in the reservoir prior to the opening of fishing season on May 31.

April 11-14, 1944

Board members of the Tooele War Price and Rationing Board, as well as chief clerks and price clerks, were scheduled to attend a district conference at the Tooele County Courthouse on April 17 at 3 p.m.

H. Grant Ivins, district director of the Federal Office of Price Administration (OPA), would make the main presentation.

The OPA was established in 1941 as a rationing program in support of the American effort in World War II, according to history.com.

The program limited the purchase of certain commodities (tires, cars, metal typewriters, bicycles, stoves and rubber shoes) to people who had demonstrated a special need for them. It also imited the quantity of things — like butter, coffee, sugar, cooking fat, gasoline and non-rubber shoes — which every citizen was allowed to buy.

Later in the week, the front page announced that a postmaster position was still available at Mercur. No eligible applications had been received when the vacancy was first advertised in January.

Inability in finding a suitable postmaster could result in closing the post office.

April 11, 1919

The front page listed decisions made at Tooele County Commission meeting on April 7.

The County would pay half of the expense in placing a cement culvert near Harry Williams’ residence with Tooele City paying the other half.

Fred W. Boyd was appointed Registrar of Vital Statistics at Deep Creek, and Faye Dunn was appointed for Lake Point.

William C. Callister was appointed Constable of Iosepa.

The Tooele County Recorder was given permission to recopy abstract records into a new book.

Mr. Cannon of Salt Lake City appeared before the Board with plans to remodel the commission office. The plans would be submitted at the next meeting.