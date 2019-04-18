In 1994, BLM urges county to provide access to island

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of April.

April 19-21, 1994

A federal official vowed not to give up the fight to provide better public access to public lands on Stansbury Island.

Deane Zeller, district manager for the Bureau of Land Management, said he wanted the Tooele County Commission to reconsider its decision to vacate a road along the island’s west side. The decision was made in September 1993.

“The BLM will not walk away from this issue. Those are public lands and the public is being denied access,” Zeller said.

Later in the week, it was announced that Oshkosh Truck Corporation and Freightliner Corporation were interested in leasing and perhaps later buying the Consolidated Maintenance Facility after privatization of Tooele Army Depot.

The announcement was made by Scott Muir, executive director of the Tooele County Economic Development Corporation.

“This is not a selection of a tenant,” Muir said. “We still have to evaluate their proposals. The companies are aware of the criteria by which we will evaluate their proposals.”

April 15-18, 1969

Tooele County School District’s total operating costs, excluding school lunch, per pupil in average daily attendance were $494.05 for the 1967-68 year, according to the Utah Taxpayers Association, a nonprofit statewide spending watchdog organization.

The state average was $520.67 with districts varying from a high of $1,292.20 in Daggett School District down to $457.05 in Murray School District.

Tooele’s average teacher salary was $6,589. The state average was $6,635.

Friday’s front page included an announcement from Sen. Frank Moss that the U.S. Army had approved payment of a second claim to Anschutz Land Company for the death of some 6,000 sheep following an airborne test of nerve agent at Dugway Proving Ground on May 14, 1968.

The amount of the second claim was $198,309. Congress still needed to approve the payment. An earlier payment of $376,000 was made to the company Aug. 20.

April 18-21, 1944

Spring runoff looked good as snow continued to pile up in the mountains.

According to Amos Bevan, local weather observer, 1.82 inches of moisture had fallen in April bringing the total to 11.80 inches for the water year that began on Oct. 1, 1943. The moisture stood at 2 inches more than normal.

From Saturday noon until Monday, the Smelter recorded 2.2 inches of moisture, and 13 inches of snow.

The snowfall at Legion Park stood at 18 inches, which indicated a very heavy fall of snow in the mountains.

Later in the week, it was announced that the County Convention of the Democratic Party of Tooele County would be held at the courthouse in Tooele on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. Delegates and alternates would be named for the upcoming State Democratic Convention.

April 18, 1919

The front page featured a financial statement of the Tooele County State Bank provided by the Bank Commission of the State of Utah as of the close of April 3, 1919.

Resources totaled $684,072.64 with liabilities at $684,072.62.

Major resources included loans and discounts of $43,625, stocks and other bonds $42,999, due from national banks $34,261, currency $10,800, Liberty Bonds $30,000.

Major liabilities included capital stock paid $30,000, surplus fund $35,000, individual deposits $325,781 and saving deposits $244,478.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.