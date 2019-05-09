In 1994, citizens cheer as gravel pit operation denied

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of May.

May 10-12, 1994

For Tooele Valley Medical Center, March 1994 was a milestone. The month represented the first time in more than two years that the hospital had reportedly made a profit.

“March was the first month since Quorum took over management of the hospital, that our finance records showed a profit, “ said Sam Radke, TVMC’s chief financial officer. “We’re in the black by $21,870.”

According to reports, 1991 was the last time the hospital achieved a year-end profit.

Later in the week, Erda residents cheered when the Tooele County Planning and Zoning Commission denied a Salt Lake City construction company gravel pit application.

County Engineer Raymond Johnson said the denial would probably be appealed and the final decision on the matter would be made in court.

Gibbons and Reed Construction applied for a conditional use permit to construct a gravel pit operation three miles east of state Route 36 on Bates Canyon Road.

May 6-9, 1969

Citizens were urged by members of the Tooele City Council to express their views on the new city budget. The City Council had been considering the problems relative to making a tentative budget proposal during a series of special meetings that began in April.

A final draft of the budget was expected to be submitted by the end of May. At that time it would be placed in the City Recorder’s office for public consideration for 10 days.

Friday’s front page announced that Tooele County’s Howard Clegg had been appointed by the Nixon Administration to the chairmanship of the Utah Committee of the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service.

Two other men were placed on the committee — one from Centerfield and one from Tremonton.

Utah Sen. Wallace F. Bennett said that the ASCS committee serves as a vital liaison between the Department of Agriculture and farmers throughout Utah.

May 9-12, 1944

The public was invited to attend a song and dance festival at the Tooele High School Auditorium on May 12.

The event promised to be an evening of entertainment for young and old. No matter a person’s likes and dislikes, there would be something worthwhile for all.

The Danish French Scots, Swedish Russians and South Americans would be represented in song dance and costume. Many songs from the United States would also be sung.

Later in the week, the front page featured a story about a region tennis tournament.

Tooele County carried away the honors when Keever Jankovic and Verl McNeil of Tooele High School captured the doubles title, and Johnny Nelson of Grantsville High School won the singles title.

The winners would compete for the state title at Provo the next Saturday.

May 9, 1919

The front page featured the names of 92 property owners in Tooele County and a legal description of their properties. Taxes had not been paid on these properties.

The parcels would be up for sale at a county auction for cash only at the Tooele County Courthouse in Tooele City.

The auction would be held at noon on July 11, 1919. It was postponed from May 31, 1919.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.