In 1994, council votes to annex 1,500 acres of TEAD

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of May.

May 3-5, 1994

Residents for or against Tooele City’s plan to annex Tooele Army Depot’s Industrial Complex had a chance to share their thoughts at a public hearing on May 4, 1994, at Tooele City Hall.

City officials and representatives from the Tooele County Base Reuse Committee were on hand to hear public comments and answer questions about the proposed annexation of 1,500 acres of depot property.

The annexation was sought to hasten the privatization process of the depot’s industrial complex.

Later in the week, the Tooele City Council unanimously agreed to include 1,500 acres of Tooele Army Depot into the City’s future annexation plan.

“I’m going to be sure that we’re not going to be duped into anything,” said Councilman Dave Faddis. “I can guarantee there will not be one tax dollar spent from Tooele City on services or anything else until there are dollars coming into the city to take care of it.”

April 29-May 2, 1969

Tooele High School junior Karl Armitage set a new school record in the half-mile at a Region 2 track meet with a time of 1 minute, 59.5 seconds.

In five dual meets the red-headed speedster was undefeated and had proven to be the best in the region.

Even though Armitage’s times had bordered on sensational, he said he expected them to come down as he rounds into better shape.

Friday’s front page featured a preview of an open house at Tooele Army Depot to honor men and women who serve in every branch of the Armed Forces.

The event was scheduled for Friday, May 16, 1969.

On the agenda were bus tours of the depot, a fire fighting demonstration, mule train rides, tank rides and skydiving exhibitions.

Army vehicles, tanks, missiles, small arms and other depot items would be on display.

Balloons, hats and snacks would be ready for the kids when they arrived at the depot.

May 2-5, 1944

Half of the year’s normal amount of moisture already had fallen during March and April in Tooele Valley.

Since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1 through April, Tooele had received 13.85 inches of precipitation, according to official records of Amos Bevan, U.S. weather observer. This was three inches above normal to date.

March contributed 4.12 inches and April slightly less with 3.85 inches.

Springs in the local canyons, which had not flowed for years, were now giving forth streams of water, it was reported.

Later in the week, Nelse Blomquist was re-elected Tooele County Republican chairman at the County Convention with Jesse Aldous vice-chairman and N. Howard Jensen as secretary. Seventeen delegates were also selected.

May 2, 1919

The front page reported that complaints from relatives of soldiers were being received daily by the war department stating that they had lost money under the impression that they were sending it to their boys in the army.

Many of these complaints were the results of a scheme that was being practiced by unscrupulous gentry, who it appeared were reaping a harvest from gullible parents and other relatives of soldiers.

The war department and post office officials were warning people of the fraud, and measures were being taken to protect the interests of those who are likely to become their victims.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.