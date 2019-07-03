In 1994, Leavitt declares state of emergency for Skull Valley

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of July.

July 5-7, 1994

A range fire blazed through the town of Terra on Saturday afternoon, burning one home to the ground and leaving two other buildings ruined in its wake.

Officials said about 10 Terra families were evacuated to Dugway Proving Ground and two local chapels Saturday.

The fire started about 1:30 p.m. after a lightning strike. An information officer for the Bureau of Land Management said several Terra residents were away on vacation when the fire started.

The fire burned about 2,300 acres.

Later in the week, Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt declared a state of emergency in Tooele County after lightning started six new fires and caused two existing fires to flare up in Skull Valley on Tuesday night.

High winds fanned the fires, forcing an evacuation of Skull Valley residents and causing a thick blanket of smoke to drift into Tooele Valley.

Between 20 and 50 people were evacuated from Skull Valley by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

July 1-3, 1969

Plans for a proposed Pine Canyon Ranch for Boys were made public at a news conference on June 27.

Officials described the project as a non-profit Utah Corporation organized to provide a better solution to juvenile detention than reform schools.

The ranch would be important for boys who were troubled but who could be helped. If they don’t have such help they may wind up in serious trouble with the law, said James L. Barker, Salt Lake Public Safety commissioner.

Friday’s front page provided news about the annual Bit N’ Spur Rodeo set for July 3.

Saddle bronc riding was considered to be the classic event of the sport, coming from bygone days when cowboys broke their own horses for use on the range.

The most dangerous event at the rodeo, and perhaps the most dangerous of all sports, was bull riding. The bull rider has only a rope, looped around the animal’s middle, to cling to.

July 4-7, 1944

The War Hero Monument, erected in honor of the nine boys who had given their lives to date in World War II, would be dedicated on July 7 at 8 p.m. on the grounds of the Tooele County Courthouse. It was erected by the Tooele’s Lion Club and sponsored by the Tooele County War Bond Committee

A program was being arranged under the direction of the War Bond Committee.

Later in the week, work on the main water storage tank at the head of South Main Street in Tooele City had forced water restrictions throughout the city for the next 7 to 10 days.

Restrictions would be effective immediately, according to action by the Tooele City Council. Sprinkling would be forbidden every evening between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. in every part of Tooele City. Sprinkling would be permitted at all other hours.

July 4, 1919

John A. Bevan, our local weather observer, reported that the month of June just passed was the most remarkable month of June for this valley he had known of through his personal recollections.

Twenty-six days were clear, even without a cloud, and the wind blew most every day. Four days were partly cloudy, but not a drop of rain fell during the entire month. Temperatures reached above 90 every day for the last two weeks of the month.

Crops were suffering greatly from the continued drought.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.