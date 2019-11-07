In 1994, the first woman elected to Tooele County Commission

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of November.

Nov. 8-10, 1994

For the first time in local history, a woman was elected to the Tooele County Commission in one of the most closely contested general elections in years.

Democrat challenger Lois McArthur (D) stunned two-term incumbent Leland Hogan (R) in a tight race 50% to 49% for Commission Seat B. In the end, only 118 votes separated the two out of nearly 7,800 ballots.

Meanwhile, incumbent Terul Hunsaker (R) defeated Ed St. Clair (D) in the Commission Seat A race with 55% of the vote. It was Hunsaker’s first reelection bid.

Later in the week, a blown boiler forced closure of the Tooele City Memorial Pool.

On Nov. 3, the pool closed down because a 49-year-old boiler overheated and had to be shut down for repairs.

According to Joe Busico, city director of utilities, streets and recreation, it was unknown how long it would take before the boiler would be fixed and the pool’s water heated to the usual 86 degrees.

Nov. 4-7, 1969

A large voter turnout in Tooele City’s municipal election selected Robert Swan as mayor. The candidate won in all but four of the city’s voter districts.

Swan, owner/manager of Swan’s Market, campaigned on a platform urging cooperation among civic, church and fraternal organizations. The successful candidate promised the application of sound managerial techniques and experienced budget judgment to move Tooele City forward.

Grantsville citizens reelected Mayor Teryl W. Hunsaker with a total vote of 495 compared to 337 votes for opponent Ratcliff Williams.

Friday’s front page featured information on thefts at Tooele County drugstores.

Speed and heroin were taken from Grantsville Drug Store, Bevan Drug and Caldwell Drug. The Grantsville store was the first one to be broken into about one month ago. Bevan Drug in Tooele was entered Oct. 23. The most recent incident occurred on Nov. 2 at Caldwell Drug in Tooele when a window was broken at the rear of the store.

Nov. 7-10, 1944

Long lines of voters in Tooele City had yet to occur on the afternoon of Election Day, although intense campaigning by candidates was believed to have stirred most citizens to vote. The hope for a high voter turnout rested with a rush from afternoon shift trains and buses.

Later in the week, James R. Williams, candidate for two-year county commissioner on the Democratic ticket, was the high vote man in Tuesday’s election in Tooele County, polling 3,076 more than were cast for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

With all Tooele County Districts reporting, the Democratic ticket won throughout the county following the pattern of the entire state.

In Tooele County, President Roosevelt received 2,793 votes compared to Thomas E. Dewey who received 1,752.

Amos Bevan won the four-year commission seat, and Wiliams won the two-year seat with 3,076 votes.

Nov. 7, 1919

The Tooele County Commission had offered to purchase strychnine for the county agent for the eradication of ground squirrels and other pests.

At the meeting, the board awarded the contract of publishing the delinquent tax list to the Grantsville News at 12 ½ cents per name and description.

Mrs. E. O. Thompson, health supervisor of Tooele County schools, met with the county commission and asked that medical attention be furnished to school children whose parents were not able to furnish it for their children. The board said they were willing to help in the matter.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.