In 1994, Tooele City annexes 1,700 acres of TEAD

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of September.

Sept. 6-8, 1994

Tooele City was expected to grow by nearly 1,700 acres on Sept. 7. That was the day the City Council was expected to approve the annexation of Tooele Army Depot’s industrial complex and related areas.

Though city officials had agreed to include the area within the city’s borders, it remained unclear what could be done with the property — and when.

So far, only about nine of the 1,681 acres had been offered to prospective lessees.

Later in the week, the City Council annexed 1,700 acres of Tooele Army Depot’s industrial complex, adjacent related properties and facilities. The acreage was now included inside city limits.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Tooele City Mayor Bud Pendleton. “We’re doing really good at a high rate of speed. Some of the complex issues like services in general, will still have to be worked out cooperatively.”

The City’s Redevelopment Agency designated the area as RDA redevelopment project area No. 3.

Sept. 2-5, 1969

President Richard M. Nixon named Michael James Hogan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward J. Hogan, Tooele, as a Foreign Service Officer of the United States. Hogan was sworn in at a ceremony held in Washington D.C.

Hogan received the appointment after successfully completing highly competitive written and oral examinations.

The Foreign Service of the United States was a corps of men and women who were selected and trained to carry out foreign service policy of the nation.

Friday’s front page featured a preview of a public hearing scheduled for next week on a proposed brown bag ordinance for Tooele City.

The issue was whether Tooele City should allow liquor to be consumed in restaurants and clubs.

Several years earlier, the Utah State Legislature passed a law giving cities the authority to pass an ordinance providing for the licensing of taverns, restaurants, clubs and other associations to permit alcoholic beverages to be consumed at their places of business.

Sept. 5-8, 1944

First day enrollment in the schools located in Tooele City showed a decided jump over the previous year, according to a preliminary report. No figures were available for schools outside Tooele City.

First-graders at Central School passed the 200 mark, while second-graders had almost reached that total.

In the high school, 30 to 35 new students signed up in addition to the anticipated number.

The seventh grade enrollment at the junior high exceeded by more than 40 from last year’s total.

Later in the week, Major Thomas O. Crandall, 70th fighter squadron, received the coveted Air Medal from the President of the United States.

The award was given for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight and was meant to be tangible evidence of the Government’s gratitude.

Thomas was the son of Mr. and Mrs. A.T. Crandall.

“I know you are proud of your son’s service and I assure you that we in the 13th Air Force are equally proud,” wrote Clair Streett, Major General, in a letter to Crandall’s parents.

Sept. 5, 1919

The front page featured news about teachers who desired room and board in private homes in Tooele and Grantsville.

The Tooele County Board of Education requested that citizens having such accommodations should leave their names, addresses and terms at the school board office.

It was hoped that residents in Tooele and Grantsville would support their high schools in every way possible. Any case where one of these teachers was forced to go elsewhere because of lack of proper accommodations would be a matter of regret for all loyal patrons of our schools.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.