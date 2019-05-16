In 1994, Tooele mayor, council increase their salaries

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of May.

May 17-19, 1994

Carrying protest signs and chanting “We won’t be torn apart,” approximately 300 Wendover High students walked out of classrooms on May 13.

About 8:40 a.m., the students left the school and gathered in front of the building to protest the decisions by the Elko and Tooele county school boards to operate separate schools for Wendover, Utah, and Nevada students. The students then marched the length of Wendover Boulevard across the state line to the elementary school in West Wendover.

Later in the week, the Tooele City Council unofficially agreed to give Mayor Bud Pendleton a graduated pay increase over the next two fiscal years that would boost his base salary from $39,000 to $50,000.

Council members also unofficially granted themselves a raise of $150 per month, increasing their yearly individual base pay from $4,212 to $6,012.

The previous mayoral salary change was in 1992 when the base pay was elevated from $37,000 to $39,000.

May 13-16, 1969

Contamination of Tooele City’s water system was discussed at city council meeting.

Mayor Frank Bowman issued a statement that there had been a cross connection between the city water supply and Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company. As a result, there had been a contamination of the city’s water system.

“It is recommended that all water used for drinking purposes be boiled or chlorinated,” the mayor indicated in a written statement. “The emergency measure should be done until further notice given by the City.”

Friday’s front page featured news of an upcoming Armed Forces Day Open House at Tooele Army Depot on May 17.

Tank rides would be offered as part of the celebration. Tours would be given of the facility’s storage area, computer centers and rebuild shops. A demonstration of firefighting techniques would be held at 12:30 p.m. with a firepower demonstration at 12:45 p.m.

May 16-18, 1944

The National Tunnel and Mines Company made a record haul for copper ore on May 15,1944, bringing out 936 tons through the five-mile Elton Tunnel.

Despite the fact that the manpower situation was critical, the mine and surface crews were doing a fine job on production for the war effort. The main tonnage being shipped out was from the 3,100 depth level.

During the year the mine had lost 100 men to the war effort. About 23 men were called to Army duty during April.

Later in the week, eight Navy inductees had reported for duty under orders of the Tooele County Selective Service Board.

Seven were Tooele County registrants and one from another district. Four of the men were from Tooele, one from Magna, one from Grantsville and one from Lake Point.

May 16, 1919

The front page featured news that German Chancellor Philip Heinrich Scheidemann announced in his speech at the national assembly on May 13 that the Versailles peace terms were unacceptable.The announcement brought members of the assembly, the spectators and those in the press gallery to their feet in a hurricane of cheers and applause.

World War I officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919. Negotiated among the Allied powers with little participation by Germany, its 15 parts and 440 articles reassigned German boundaries and assigned liability for reparations, according to history.com.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.