In 1995, alleged bank robber shot twice near Wendover

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of March.

March 7-9, 1995

An alleged bank robbery suspect was shot by two Utah Highway Patrol troopers March 6 outside Wendover, officials said.

The suspect was struck by two nine-millimeter slugs in the shoulder and the abdomen, according to Tooele County Sheriff Frank Scharmann.

The suspect was released from University of Utah Medical Center in fair condition on March 7, officials said.

The suspect allegedly robbed Key Bank in Wendover. The suspect was shot after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped by UHP troopers at milepost 35 on eastbound Interstate 80 at about noon.

Later in the week, Grantsville High School Principal Randy Houk submitted a letter of resignation amid charges he misused about $10,000 in school funds.

Houk agreed to resign if Tooele County School District officials agreed not to pursue civil action against him for restitution. School board members declined to accept the resignation letter under the conditions Houk had outlined.

The principal was charged with allegations after a month-long investigation by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department.

March 3-6, 1970

City engineers tested a new automatic sprinkling system at the Tooele City Cemetery during the last week of February.

According to officials, the equipment, known as the Veritime System, is the first of its kind to be installed in this area and is one of the most sophisticated arrangements in the Intermountain Region.

Installation of the underground poly-vinyl-chloride pipe and the control mechanism was completed in just two weeks by Western Excavating Pipeline Company of Tooele.

Friday’s front page announced the resignation of Utah State Senator Ernest G. Mantes of Tooele after three consecutive terms of service.

“Now the time has come for me to step aside to give a younger man the opportunity to serve and represent the people of Tooele and Juab counties in the Utah State Senate,” Mantes wrote. “Therefore, I will not accept the nomination for another term and will not run for re-election in the November 1970 General Election.”

March 6-9, 1945

In spite of the recent threat of spring, temperatures hit sub-zero on March 6 marking the lowest point of the entire winter.

It was 2 degrees above zero at 7:30 a.m. at the Stockton U.P. Depot, and Tooele City temperatures were officially recorded at 3 above.

The unusual part of the freakish cold snap was that at Bauer and the Tooele Ordnance Depot, two of the valley’s coldest spots, the thermometer stopped at a low of 8 above.

Later in the week, the body of a Tooele man was found in a California river.

The disappearance of Joseph A. Rowberry, who left Salt Lake City on Jan. 13 to visit with his son Peter N. Rowberry, at Marysville, California, had been solved with the finding of his body.

An unidentified body was taken from the Sacramento River, and when identification appeared impossible, burial was authorized by officials.

When family members heard of the incident they traveled to California. The body was exhumed and positive identification was established.

March. 5,1920

The front page featured biographies of 17 Tooele County men who paid the supreme sacrifice while in the line of duty during the Great World War. The paper also included the names of 474 men who were called to serve in the U.S. armed forces during World War I.

An honor roll of names had been compiled for Tooele County at the request of the War History Committee of the State of Utah and the Board of County Commissioners.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.