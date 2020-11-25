In 1995, F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft crashes in Fish Springs Range

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of November.

Nov. 27-29, 1995

A plan that would help guide future planning and zoning throughout Tooele County would be in place by the end of 1995.

The comprehensive Tooele County General Plan was presented to Tooele County Commissioners at the regular meeting. The goal was to adopt the plan in December after commissioners had reviewed and made changes to the document.

Once the plan was adopted, Tooele County Engineer Raymond Johnson said a few of the zoning ordinances on the books would need to be changed in order to be in compliance.

Later in the week, an investigation was ongoing as to why an F-16 fighter jet crashed in the desert southwest of Dugway on the morning of Nov. 27.

A U.S. Air Force pilot ejected safely from a 388th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft before it crashed in the Fish Springs Range area, about 50 miles southwest of Dugway. The cost of the jet was an estimated $16 million, according to Lt. John Smith with the Public Affairs Office at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden.

There were no reported damage or injuries to persons on the ground, according to the Air Force press release.

Lt. Smith said a team of qualified officers were investigating the incident but the exact cause of the crash had not been determined, despite some media reports of a mechanical problem.

Nov. 24-27, 1970

The possibility of a drug crisis center for Tooele was explored at a public forum attended by about 250 persons, most of whom were teenagers.

Only with total community involvement, participants were told, could any organization hope to cope with the growing problem of drug abuse. Police and several religious leaders had described drug use in Tooele as greater than anyone wanted to admit. Other communities in the county were also plagued with the dilemma, he said.

Earlier in the day at a meeting called by Mayor Robert Swan, police and community leaders heard representatives of the Utah Division of Drugs outline programs for fighting abuse.

Friday’s front page featured a preview of the upcoming Santa Parade in Tooele.

Sponsored by the Retail Merchants Committee of the Tooele Chamber of Commerce, Santa Claus had scheduled a visit in Tooele for Monday evening, November 30.

The “old elf” would be escorted through the community in a special parade beginning at 5 p.m.

Immediately following the parade Old Saint Nick would be available for talks with the area’s small fry at his tiny house on the Tooele County Courthouse lawn. He also had scheduled a number of visits during the holiday season and had also made arrangements for a movie to be shown free to the children.

Nov. 27-30, 1945

Five boys from Bushnell Hospital would be present at the War Bond Premier Show Shirley Temple in “Kiss and Tell” Thursday evening at the Ritz Theatre.

These boys were all members of BLACA, the Bilateral Leg Amputee Club of America, and had each lost both legs in World War II.

They were not on exhibition and not asking for sympathy. They would be in Tooele in the interest of the Victory War Bond Drive and had offered their services to the State War Bond Committee to do all possible to assist in urging people to purchase War Bonds.

These boys who had given so much, knew that the job was not finished and were willing to give their time even at the expense of discomfort and pain to help in the sale of War Bonds.

Later in the week, Sgt. Fares P. Matthews, age 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. P.P. Matthews of Grantsville was killed in action over Austria Feb. 8, 1945, according to official information received during the week by his parents from the War Department.

Previously reported missing and believed from best private information to have been killed in his second air mission over Austria, and an assistant radio operator and gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress, which was shot down, the first official word of his fate was not received until this week.

Nov. 26, 1920

It would be well for the taxpayers of this county, who have not as yet paid their taxes, to take notice of the fact that next Tuesday, November 30 at noon, all taxes would become delinquent, and thereafter would be published.

For the benefit of taxpayers, County Treasurer Geo. L. Tate, informed us that the treasurer’s office would remain open during the noon hour from now until November 30. On Saturday, November 27 the office would not close at 3 p.m. as was the custom, but would remain open until 5 p.m.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.