In 1995, THS swim team practiced outdoors in the winter

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of January.

Jan. 10-12, 1995

It had been a long, cold winter for the Tooele High School swim team.

Ordinarily, swimming was held indoors during the winter months. But the 1994-95 team hadn’t had the luxury of working out in warm water since the season began three months earlier.

A damaged boiler at the Tooele City Memorial Pool forced its closure. The team’s 65 swimmers held practices at an outdoor pool in Stansbury Park. The situation wasn’t easy or fun.

Some days the water was 20 degrees colder than an indoor pool. Swimmers used wetsuits and dressed in a room heated by a kerosene heater. They consistently slipped on the ice around the pool.

Later in the week, it was announced that a community college center for Tooele would be built by 1996.

Vince Lafferty, director for the Utah State University Tooele Branch Campus, said that constructing the Tooele Community Higher Education Center ranged from $1.2 million to $1.6 million.

On Jan. 18, the Tooele Building Authority, which would own and lease the facility to USU, was expected to award the bid to a contractor.

Jan. 6-9, 1970

Tooele City’s new mayor and two City Councilmen took the oath of office at noon Monday in the Tooele City Courtroom.

Robert Swan, manager of Swan’s Market, was the first to assume his new office to faithfully discharge the duties as mayor of the City of Tooele to the best of his ability and with fidelity and trust.

Councilman-elect E.G. Mantes Jr. and incumbent Frances L. Mayo followed and were quickly sworn in.

Friday’s front page announced that the president of Terracor would speak at the installation banquet of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 14.

Officers to be installed at the banquet included Everett DeLamare, Tooele businessman; Sidney Atkin, Tooele real estate agent; Marvin Baird, Grantsville businessman; George Mantes Jr., Tooele car dealer; and Jack Tranter, associate editor of the Transcript Bulletin.

Jan. 9-12, 1945

For more than half a century, the annual Gransville Old Folks Sociable had been a unique institution in the state of Utah.

Headed by John Clark and Mrs. Esther Halladay as committee heads, the 1945 Old Folks Sociable was set for Thursday and Friday, Jan.18-19.

The event had grown into such an immense affair that space made it necessary to limit the attendance to residents of Grantsville, Burmester and Delle and former Gransville residents.

Later in the week, it was announced that the Tooele Ordnance Depot would be digging deep into the scrap pile to expedite the manufacturing of critical new weapons, ammunition and equipment for frontline fighters.

Depots throughout the country were receiving scrap material from overseas. Some equipment and parts would be repaired and quickly sent back overseas. Other materials would be melted down for raw material to manufacture new weapons and other equipment.

Jan. 9, 1920

The Tooele County commissioners met in a regular session and the following business was transacted:

Permission was given to D.J. Atherly to construct two culverts across the road at his ranch north of Vernon.

Eva Sloane was appointed stenographer for the Tooele County Sheriff’s office.

Alston and Hogan were allowed $1,350 on final settlement for the construction of an addition to and the vaults within the courthouse.

The matter of constructing a garage on the courthouse lot was discussed by the commissioners.

