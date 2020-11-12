In 1995, Tooele City annexes 4,000 acres initiated by Tooele Associates

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of November.

Nov. 14-16, 1995

Following six months of negotiations, an international manufacturing company had agreed to a five-year lease in the privatized area of Tooele Army Depot.

Kentuckiana Curb Co. planned to begin operations on Nov. 28 at Building 613 in TAD’s industrial complex. The sheet metal manufacturer would be the first private company to sign a lease agreement since TAD privatization effort began the previous year.

The company planned to hire six to eight employees to begin operations in November.

Later in the week, a 3,840-acre property owned by out-of-state developers became part of Tooele City. Approval of the annexation declaration was decided by one vote. Mayor Grant “Bud” Pendleton’s vote of support broke a City Council deadlock.

The annexation of the property just north of Tooele’s northwest border would increase the city’s size from 15 square miles to 21 square miles.

Under the agreement, the City agreed to construct a sewer treatment plant on a 30-acre site deeded from Tooele Associates. In return, the developers would construct an 18 hole golf course.

Nov. 10-13, 1970

Approximately 3,000 wage board (blue collar) employees at Tooele Army Depot received pay increases varying in amounts from 14 cents to 46 cents per hour beginning Nov. 1, 1970.

These new rates went into effect on that date and employees are now working at their new revised rates. The increased pay would appear on pay checks they received about Nov. 25.

Friday’s front page included the tragic news of the deaths of five people in an auto crash near Ophir Junction on Utah Highway 73.

Four of the five victims were members of a family who recently had moved to Tooele. The other victim was a nine-month-old girl whose parents lived in Tooele. Two other persons were injured, one of them critically.

The accident occurred at about 8 p.m. Nov. 10 when a westbound car went out of control and crossed over the centerline colliding head on with an eastbound car.

Nov. 13-16, 1945

Winter struck with the fury of a January snowstorm during the week piling up a good foot of snow and 1.57 inches of moisture, according to official records of Amos Bevan.

Its suddenness coming out of a long stretch of delightful fall weather had made the populace feel that the winter blast had struck the zero mark, but the lowest temperature had been 20 above, while Nov.11 it only reached 30 above.

Later in the week, Tooele County School census continued the upward climb in the population of children of school age, according to the official census for 1945, according to Supt. Sterling R. Harris.

The 1945 census total was 3,140, an increase of 73 over 1944, and an increase of 691 since 1940.

Most of the students were in the Tooele North area with 876, Tooele South 807, Grantsville 411 and TOD Park 371. Students in several other smaller areas were also counted as part of the county-wide census.

Nov. 12, 1920

A mass meeting of the qualified voters of Tooele City would be held in the opera house Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. for the purpose of discussing the bond election to equip the city with up-to-date fire-fighting apparatus.

Fire Chief Bywater of Salt Lake CIty would be in attendance at the meeting to discuss the matter with taxpayers.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.