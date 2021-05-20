In 1996, Benson Gristmill receives massive facelift, celebration held

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of May.

May 20-22, 1996

The Tooele City Engineering Department continued to deny allegations of gender discrimination made by former employee Denise Kroff.

In a copy of a federal lawsuit obtained by the Transcript-Bulletin, Kroff claimed that beginning in October 1993, she was treated differently than her male counterparts and her supervisors in the City engineering department.

In her suit, Kroff claimed male supervisors and male employees were shown favoritism and not treated in the same way she was.

Later in the week, a “Centennial Feast of Events” was planned on Saturday, May 25 for the reopening of a part of the Benson Gristmill compound which had undergone a massive facelift. Residents were encouraged to take a trip back in time and share in the excitement.

A schedule of activities would include opening ceremonies, Benson Family Musicians, Barber Shop Belles, Porter Rockwell Live — John Rockwell, Daughters of Utah Pioneers singing, Native American Dancers, Fiddlers — Betta Nash, Cowboy Poetry — Brad Richmond, Saw playing — Ross Williams and Donna Dixon, Centennial Dancers, and country western band Painted Desert, and retiring of the colors.

May 18-21, 1971

It doesn’t pay to sleep too soundly sometimes, as one hapless motorist discovered early Sunday, May 16.

Dennis Chocolate, Tooele, parked his automobile under the bright intersection lights at Mills Junction and took a snooze. When he was awakened by Stansbury Park Patrolmen, his car was missing three wheels, a spare tire, a jack and the ignition keys.

Officers said auto strippers had jacked up the vehicle with its own jack, stripped it and left without awakening Mr. Chocolate.

Later in the week, a program and reception at the Tooele High School Auditorium honored the Tooele County Board of Education, one of three boards recently cited nationally for outstanding leadership to education.

Trophies and cash awards totaling $1,000 were presented to representatives of the group in Washington D.C. on May 11.

Karl Swan, president of the State Department of Classroom Teachers, a department of the UEA, told the Board that it was a tremendous achievement to win such an award in the face of tough national competition.

May 21-24, 1946

A capacity crowd greeted the presentation of the Utah Power and Light Company Minstrels at the Tooele High School Auditorium.

The spectators were delightfully surprised at the high quality of amateur production together with the special numbers of the program, all of which was a display of talent found among the regular headquarters employees of the Utah Power & Light Company of Salt Lake City.

Every number and skit of the evening drew thunderous applause from the audience.

Later in the week, ringwood screening clinics in the schools of the Tooele area were completed. In these clinics all the children in the Tooele Central School, the Tod Park School, the St. John School and the 7th and 8th grades of the Tooele Junior High School, were screened, as well as children of preschool age. Nearly 2,000 children were screened under wood light, and about one child in every 10 was found to be infected.

May 20, 1921

The body of Marion Tanner, who was lost in the West mountain the 17th day of October 1920, was found Sunday morning in Martin’s Fork, in Box Elder canyon by Mrs. S.S. Miles, her husband and her son.

The whereabouts of the body was shown to Mrs. Miles through a dream, was her claim.

The body arrived in Tooele Sunday at 1 p.m. and an examination at England’s Undertaking parlor revealed a bullet wound in the boy’s chest.

