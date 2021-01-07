In 1996, Tooele County hosts Centennial Ball at Eagles Nest

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fifth week December and first week of January.

Jan. 9-11, 1996

Dressed in the fashions of the 1890s and 1990s, about 230 people turned out to celebrate 100 years of statehood at the Tooele County Centennial Ball at Tooele Army Depot’s Eagles Nest on Saturday night.

Organizers of the ball were delighted with the 75 percent capacity crowd.

Centennial Ball Chairwoman Patty Halladay was particularly pleased with the numbers.

“We are just happy it all came together. We wanted to make the ball the best for itself. We wanted it to be a really nice function because it kicks off the whole year,” Halladay said.

Later in the week, classes had begun at the newly completed Tooele Community Higher Education Center for students enrolled in Utah State University’s Tooele branch campus.

Prior to the completion of the building students had been meeting in the facilities at the Tooele Army Depot, Tooele Junior High School, and in the Executive Plaza on Main Street.

“It is so wonderful to come to a facility that was built exclusively for education,” said student Michelle Leary.

Jan. 5-8, 1971

Herbert D. Cook retired Thursday, Dec. 31 as the Union Pacific Station Agent at Tooele’s Warner Station with more than 62 years of service to the company.

He had worked at the Warner Station just west of Tooele since 1910. He was first assigned as cashier and later became the telegraph operator before being appointed operator before being appointed station agent in 1916.

“The number of people riding the train continued to drop over the years until now our traffic is all freight,” Cook said.

Friday’s front page featured Tooele County officials taking the oath of office at noon on Jan 4. First to be sworn in was J. Rex Kirk as county clerk. Others included Sheriff Clifford L. Carson, County Treasurer Norval H. Adams, Assessor Wendal H. Anderson, Attorney Edward Watson, Recorder Ida J. Long, Surveyor Ray L. Pruett, and County Commissioner R. Sterling Halladay.

Jan. 8-11, 1946

Following the Senior Hostesses meeting at the USO Club, Mr. Robert W. MacGregor will show slides of pictures he took in China.

Mr. MacGregor, formerly stationed at Tooele Ordnance Depot was official photographer for the Flying Tigers which later became the 14th Flying Air Force on the United State entry into the Pacific War.

From the China area he covered many Burma raids, the sinking of Japanese ships at Saigon, French Indo-China, the Thanksgiving raid on Formosa, the destruction of the Hankow Japanese Base from which but two of the seven planes returned, he being on one of the lucky two.

Friday’s front page featured the installation of a new commander at Tooele Ordnance Depot.

Col. George W. Kitzmiller became the new commander. He came to Tooele from his previous post as commander at St. Louis Ordnance Depot.

Jan. 7, 1921

The front page featured a resolution by the Tooele Mayor and Tooele City Council.

WHEREAS, During the last few months there has been a nationwide movement to reduce the price of necessaries of life of all sorts; and

WHEREAS, During the several weeks there have been many men thrown out of employment in our city, which will likely result in much suffering;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Mayor and City Council that whenever possible, those persons having control of the determination of the price of merchandise, board and lodgings, rents, or any other necessity, shall place the price of same at the lowest possible point, and that a general spirit of economy and helpfulness shall pervade the inhabitants of this city.

Passed the 5th day of January, 1921.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report.