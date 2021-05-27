In 1996, Tooele High School wins first state baseball championship

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fourth week of May.

May 28-30, 1996

For over six decades, Tooele High had sent many talented baseball teams to the field to compete for a state prep baseball championship.

But in 65 years of competition, each Buff squad — for one reason or another — had come up empty-handed and disappointed. Each returned without the gold trophy and the fulfillment of bringing home Tooele’s first baseball title.

That all changed in 1996. The Tooele High baseball team finally returned home to a hero’s welcome after seizing the 4A State Baseball title with an 8-3 victory over league rival Murray.

Later in the week, the Army’s plan for incineration was fast becoming a reality at the Rush Valley weapons’ plant.

Tooele County’s emergency management director said the county would give the go-ahead for the plant to begin incinerating the obsolete and deadly munitions housed at the plant.

“We are more ready than we have ever been,” Kari Sagers said. “We are making significant progress.”

May 25-28, 1971

Tooele Police were warning residents of the city to avoid parking any vehicle on the strip of land between the curb and property line.

Parking in this area was a violation of the City Code, according to Police Chief Orvel Hamilton,. Patrolmen were instructed to issue citations for such violations beginning Tuesday, June. 1

“We have noticed an increasing number of cars, trailers and sometimes junkers being parked on these strips,” the chief said.

Later in the week, tentative approval had been given by the Utah State Board of Water Resources for the construction of a dam and reservoir on Vernon Creek southeast of Vernon.

At a regular meeting of the Board earlier in the month, the proposed watershed project was approved and given an authorized category. It would include a dam and reservoir, a water collection system and pipelines for pressure (sprinkler) irrigation of several hundred acres of farmland in the Vernon area.

May 28-31, 1946

Memorial Day exercises would be held at the Tooele Cemetery at 11 a.m. Memorial Day under the direction of the American Legion, assisted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

All veterans of all wars were invited to participate in paying a fitting tribute to those who gave their lives for their country. Veterans were asked to wear their uniforms.

There would be a parade to the cemetery followed by a program.

Later in the week, the Transcript-Bulletin began volume fifty-two with its edition on May 31. It marked the 37th anniversary under one management.

Founded in 1894 as the Tooele Bulletin, it has been published continually since its founding without missing a single issue.

The newspaper was older than any of its staff, and was likely the oldest continuous business institution in Tooele County.

May 27, 1921

A.W. Morrison bought out the Stockton Trading Company during the week and expected to operate a little general mercantile store, carrying such items as are in constant demand and be able to furnish what the people needed.

Dry goods and notions would be added to the grocery line so that the people of Stockton might have an opportunity to build up their own town by buying goods at home. He expected to operate on a very small margin for cash.

