In 1997, message sign installed at corner of Main and Vine streets

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the fifth week of March and first week of April.

April 1-3, 1997

Tooele City’s Redevelopment Agency (RDA) accepted bids for the property formerly owned by Tooele Army Depot.

The RDA decided it would be in Tooele’s best interest to sell the entire property to one company on the condition that the property was leased to a private business. The RDA had been accepting and reviewing bids and had selected final applicants including Protera Inc., Salt Lake City; Endeavor, Tooele; Tooele 2000, Salt Lake City; R.P.M. Industrial Inc.,Salt Lake City.

Later in the week, a new sign was put up at the corner of Main and Vine streets to display the time, temperature and advertise other community events.

The county had provided the “Utah Pioneer Sesquicentennial Sign.” For 111 days the sign would provide a fact about the Mormon pioneers’ journey westward. Each day’s fact would coincide with an event which occurred on the same date in 1847.

At the end of 1997, the sign would be used exclusively by the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

March 28-31, 1972

U.S. Congressman Sherman P. Lloyd was the guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Tooele Chapter of the Armed Forces Management Association on March 24.

The luncheon which was held at the TAD Officers Open Mess was attended by 70 depot and civic leaders.

Tooele County Commissioner George Buzianis was presented the association’s Manager of the Month award.

Lloyd stated that Tooele Army Depot had established a good reputation in Washington and that in his opinion a stable, efficient and effective situation existed at the depot.

Later in the week, a cleanup drive to make Tooele a more beautiful place to live got underway on the morning of March 30 with a large group of Tooele High School students picking up trash along First North between Main Street and the City Dump.

The kickoff activity for the beautification of Tooele began at 10 a.m. under the sponsorship of the Tooele City Beautification Committee, reported chairman Sherman Smith.

April 1-4, 1947

Thousands of lines of glowing publicity had come to Grantsville and Tooele County as the result of Grantsville High School being crowned for the second year the Basketball Champions of Utah Class B high schools.

Going through the league season with a flawless attack and defense, the GHS hoopsters carried the state tournament in the same stride, being pitted against the highly favored American Fork team for the title. Grantsville literally snowed them under. This story provided a brief background for a few of the top players.

Later in the week, leaders of the Tooele City Fire Department reminded the public that they should not call the phone operator to learn about the location of fires.

The moment the fire siren starts ringing, many people insist on calling the telephone operator to find the source of the fire. Operators are not allowed to give this information. The information is only given to the volunteer firemen who have a code for the specific purpose of securing this information. Calls from others placed an unnecessary burden on phone operators.

March 31, 1922

The third annual Tooele County field meet will be held in this City April 21st, was the announcement given out by Mrs. E.O. Thompson, chairman of the field day committee.

In addition to the regular track and field events of previous years there would be an educational department. This will appeal to many students who are not so interested in athletics.

Reading and arithmetic awards would be based on the results of the tests being given by Supt. Reid in the schools of the county.