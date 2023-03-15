In 1998, Grantsville wins state boys basketball championship

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of March.

March 17-19, 1998

Grantsville left no doubt during the 1997-98 season which team deserved to claim the Class 2A Boys State Basketball title.

The Cowboys captured their first basketball championship in nearly two decades with a 58-47 win over league rival Juab Saturday, March 14, in Cedar City.

The last time GHS claimed state hoop supremacy was 1979.

Grantsville racked up a glossy 24-1 overall record and avenged its only setback of the year with an 18-point victory over Gunnison.

Grantsville won all four of its state tournament games by 11 points or more, and averaged over 20 points higher than their opposition in all games.

Later in the week, incumbent Senator George Mantes (D) announced he would not seek reelection as a District 13 Utah Senator.

The Tooele resident listed “business and personal commitments” as reasons to vacate the seat he had held for the previous seven years.

“I am in the process of constructing a new dealership in Tooele and believe that I must now devote all of my time and energy to completing that project and working on its success,” he said.

March 13-16, 1973

The finest AAU swimmers in the Intermountain area met at BYU March 2-3 and when the final splash had settled in the magnificent pool, three young Tooele swimmers had left their mark in the record shattering meet.

Bret Anderson and Ray Pitts in the 8-and-under age group and Kelly Rockwell in the 12-year-old group all brought home trophies as a result of their achievements in Provo.

Anderson of Grantsville captured five first-place finishes establishing himself as the best 8-year-old swimmer in the Intermountain area.

Later in the week, Board of Education President Donald W. Rowberry on March 16 announced that the Board had accepted the resignation of Tooele High School Principal Boyd Gurney.

Mr. Gurney expressed his appreciation for the opportunities which had been afforded him in his capacity and indicated that he was planning to leave the field of education to go into private business.

The Board expressed appreciation to Mr. Gurney for his efforts on behalf of the students and faculty of Tooele High School.

March 16-19, 1948

On Thursday and Friday, March 18th and 19th, free bait for control of rats would be distributed for the purpose of destroying the rat population

Cooperating agencies in this control campaign were the cities of Tooele and Grantsville, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the County Extension Service.

Rats are known to destroy at least $5 worth of feed and food per year. They not only eat a lot of food, but waste and destroy more.

Rats are a menace to health and are known to be carriers of many diseases and parasites.

Later in the week, the Grantsville High School band would make its initial appearance in new uniforms at a concert to be held Thursday, March 25th at 7:45 p.m. in the Opera House. Admission was free and everyone was invited.

The final success of the uniform drive had been assured largely by a newly organized Grantsville Lions Club. They had actively assumed the responsibility for collecting the remaining sum needed. A special invitation was accorded to the members of both the Tooele and Grantsville Lions Clubs to attend the upcoming concert.

March 16, 1923

Tooele lost one of its most active citizens in civic and ecclesiastical matters in the death of William H. Cassity, who passed away last Sunday shortly after noon, following an illness which confined him to his bed for the previous five weeks.

Mr. Cassity was born at St. Louis, Mo, March 24, 1856. He came to this city 50 years ago and his life had been an example of industry and virtue.

At the time of his death he was city Judge and registrar. During his life he had served as City Councilman, two terms as City Judge, trustee of the school, and county statistician.

As a church leader his words of cheer and consolation at funeral services had comforted the hearts of hundreds who had been called to mourn.

Correspondent Mark Watson compiled this report