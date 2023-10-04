The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the first week of October.

October 5-7, 1998

EG&G’s archenemy, former employee and “whistleblower” Steve Jones had been awarded his job back by an administrative review board of the U.S. Department of Labor.

The ruling gave Jones his job back along with back pay approaching $400,000 and pain and suffering awards. Jones was fired after just three months of work in the summer of 1994 as EG&G’s safety manager at the Tooele Chemical Agent Disposal facility for what EG&G had described as overzealous management. Jones contended that he was fired because he repeatedly raised safety issues and identified engineering problems.

In other front page news, the Grantsville High School girls tennis team brought home their sixth-consecutive state championship and 15th state title overall.

Later in the week, Ryan Holt fired a third-place 74 and teammate Nick Waters recorded a sixth-place 76 to vault THS to its first state golf championship in 21 years.

October 2-5, 1973

The Spanish Speaking Organization for Community and Opportunity concluded a two-day leadership training conference Sunday in Tooele.

During the semiannual conference those in attendance were told that job opportunities had been rising during the previous five years, that previous job barriers to Chicanos were disappearing and that the future held a “multitude” of job opportunities for Chicanos based on a person being hired for his merits, not ethnic background.

Later in the week, the public was invited to hear former Utah prisoner of war Lt. Col. Jay R. Jensen when he would appear as a guest of the Tooele Civic League on October 8 at the high school auditorium at 8 p.m. Jensen was a prisoner of war for six years.

In addition to sponsoring the appearance of Lt. Col. Jensen, the Civic League would also give away an American flag. This special flag was flown over the nation’s capitol and was obtained for the Tooele club by Congressman Wayne Owens.

October 5-8, 1948

Clean up of gambling in Tooele City was inaugurated this week by the City Police with the arrest and conviction of five for gambling and the arrest of the proprietor for maintenance of a gambling house.

City Marshal G.E. Jorgensen, assisted by policemen Henry Lee and Francis Christiansen, raided the Sportsmen Club and caught a poker game in full progress in the basement of the building.

Thomas A. Williams was arrested as the dealer and C.O. Woods, Charles Stepic, Frank Hale, and Edson Allred were arrested as the players in the game.

Later in the week, Beverly Shields left Salt Lake City Wednesday night for Miami, Florida where she will lead the Salt Lake Carrier’s Band during the Letter Carriers National Convention Week in the Florida city.

She will lead the band as majorette in all its exhibitions at Miami which will include the famous Orange Bowl.

Miss Shields won the honor of representing Utah at Miami in a statewide contest held in Salt Lake City. She brought honor not only to herself but also to her instructor F. C. Halliday and the Tooele Letter Carriers Association.

October 5, 1923

Natilla Allen, possibly the first woman justice of the peace in Utah, and the first ever holding the office in this county, was appointed by county commissioners, for Gold Hill, at their regular meeting held in the courthouse Monday.

Other business attended to at this meeting was as follows:

An order was given authorizing that certain parts of the courthouse be rewired for lighting in order to comply with fire regulations asked by the insurance company.

Representing the interest of the Lincoln Highway, A.F. Doremus and Harry G. Baker protested the expenditure of any county money on the Victory Highway west of Grantsville City.

