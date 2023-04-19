In 1998, Tooele County takes over Wendover Airport

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the third week of April.

April 21-23, 1998

Financial and legal problems centering around the Wendover Airport — which had the potential of pushing the city into bankruptcy — were no longer a threat to Mayor Kent Peterson.

Tooele County officials had taken over management of the airport. Decisions involving the facility would be made by a board consisting of some Wendover City officials, but mostly county representatives.

Wendover’s mayor and city council said they were glad to be free of the hassle that had been their main focus over the past several months.

“The property will either be managed by the county’s building board and/or we may create an airport authority,” said Tooele County Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Later in the week, the Tooele County Commission was unwilling to fund additional deputies that the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department said it needed.

Stymied by injuries and vast distances, Sheriff Frank Scharmann asked for two more deputies at a county commission meeting.

The county commission, however, questioned the need for additional officers. They said, first the county is safe enough as it is, and second, there wasn’t the money.

April 17-20, 1973

Tooele County Superintendent of Schools Clarke N. Johnsen outlined the construction program that would be authorized for Tooele High School if voters approved a $4 million bond proposal in May.

The most important aspect of the construction plans for Tooele High School included tearing down the original buildings and replacing the lost classrooms with 27 new teaching stations.

The original high school building was erected in 1913 with the annex added 13 or 14 years later, Mr. Johnsen said. Experts evaluated the structures as unsafe and inadequate to meet the needs of the school.

Later in the week, the appointment of new principals for two Tooele City schools were announced by Superintendent Clarke N. Johnsen and the County Board of Education.

Paul Skyles, former principal of Tooele High School, had been reappointed to that position while Louis Killpack was named principal of Tooele Junior High School.

Killpack had been acting principal of the junior high due to the recent illness of Principal Frank Whitehouse who was retiring.

April 20-23, 1948

R.N. “Cocky” Niles and Keith “Deadeye” Ensign showed true championship form when they won the Tooele County Class A and B Trapshoot championships.

Niles is no newcomer to the trapshooting game having started back in 1932 when, as he puts it, he “started serious shooting” by winning the Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota Tri-State Championship by breaking 100 straight.

Ensign was no oldtimer at the trapshoot game, but he proved he’s quite capable of shooting it out with the best of them.

Later in the week, it was announced that the Kennecott Refinery would be built near Garfield. Tooele County Chamber of Commerce had invited new copper fabricating industries to settle in Tooele County.

The location of Kennecott’s Refinery near Garfield meant expansion for Tooele County inasmuch as it would be within commuting distance for Tooele County residents.

April 20, 1923

The Industrial Baseball League made up of Tooele, Magna, Garfield, Midvale, BIngham and Arthur was organized and the first game would be played in Tooele Wednesday, May 9th between Garfield and our local boys.

President of the league will be Elmer L. Goshen and vice president was Dr. L.A. McBride.

The Industrial companies of these towns were behind their teams and were making every effort to secure high class players by offering good positions, to ensure a good line of league baseball during the summer.

A local committee had already gone around to business houses and secured a donation of $175 toward support of the Tooele team.

