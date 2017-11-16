In light of growth, does Grantsville have an identity crisis?

Whether Grantsville is a rural community or suburban bedroom community was a topic of debate during a joint meeting between the city’s council and planning commission Wednesday night.

Members of both bodies grappled with the changing nature of the city, which has crested 10,000 residents, according to U.S. Census projections for 2016. The city council and planning commission are working together on a revamp of Grantsville’s master plan.

In a review of the master plan’s mission statement, Councilman Neil Critchlow said he wanted to remove the “rural feel” section as he said everyone has a different opinion on what that means.

Councilman Tom Tripp said he didn’t believe the rural feel doesn’t mean water troughs and hitching posts.

“I think it would be good to maintain a fair amount of open space,” Tripp said. “And I think we ought to fight to preserve every bit of agriculture that we’ve got.”

Planning commission member Jaime Topham said Grantsville has become a bedroom community for Salt Lake County, with a rural feel and agricultural components.

“All of the development that’s happening, they’re putting in houses for people to live in so they can commute elsewhere,” Topham said. “I think that’s a reality of our town, whether we like it or not.”

For Councilwoman Krista Sparks, the changes since her childhood are evident.

“Traditional Grantsville life, for me, is nothing like it looks like now,” Sparks said. “The town is nothing like I grew up in.”

Councilwoman Jewel Allen grew up in an urban setting in the Philippines and said Grantsville feels very rural to her. She said many people moving to Grantsville are doing so because they like the open space, agriculture and history of the city.

The city won’t be able to maintain its rural, pastural feel and continue to add major housing subdivisions, said planning commission member Gary Pinkham.

“As long as we are building houses and bedrooms, we are not working to preserve or protect our rural environment,” Pinkham said.

Councilman Mike Colson said the rural feeling is already absent in major housing developments like Anderson Ranch.

“You go stand in the middle of one of those and you don’t know if you’re in Salt Lake or Grantsville when you look around,” Colson said.

How the city would be able to protect open space or agricultural land was also discussed by the council and planning commission Wednesday night. Allen said Park City purchases open space to protect it but Topham pointed out the city would also need to maintain any property it acquires.

Pinkham also decried the lack of commercial, retail or manufacturing growth in the city over the past several years. The council and planning commission discussed the curb appeal of Grantsville’s Main Street and how it’s affecting the growth of businesses in the city.

Sparks pushed for the city to hire an outside professional consultant to help rework the master plan, to ensure the council and planning commission weren’t just spinning their wheels. Allen agreed to spearhead the request for proposal process to select a consultant.

“You can’t stop growth but you can control the growth and that’s what we need to do,” Sparks said. “…We still want to remain a nice place to live.”