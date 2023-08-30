Tooele County residents don’t forget those that lose their lives in service of their community.

Tooele City and the Tooele Volunteer Fire Department held a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 at the Dow James Complex to dedicate a memorial to the two firefighters that lost their lives to injuries received while fighting a wildfire in 1975.

Over 100 people including family members, firefighters and other first responders from agencies throughout the county and other community members attend the dedication ceremony.

Lauren Dow, 27, a Tooele County sheriff’s deputy and a Tooele City volunteer firefighter, and Daniel James, 19, a reserve deputy sheriff and the Tooele City animal control officer, succumbed to their injuries from fighting a wildfire near Stockton that broke out on August 26, 1975.

According to reports of the incident, Dow was off duty, but he headed towards the fire in a brush truck with James, to fight the fire. The weather was hot, dry, and windy. Visibility was low due to smoke and blowing dust and embers.

Dow’s crew was laying hose out of the back of the truck in the mouth of a gully in the foothills northeast of Stockton when conditions began to change. The wind shifted and a sudden updraft blew the fire towards the men, causing them to not be able to drive out of the path of the fire.

James ran uphill away from the truck in an effort to outrun the flames but part way up a ridge his clothing burst into flames.

Dow stayed in the truck where he reportedly inhaled the superheated air from the encroaching flames that burned through dry grass and sage.

Gov. Calvin Rampton gave the victims families posthumous awards in November 1975 highlighting their outstanding service to the Utah Wildland Fire Control Programs.

Tooele City further honored the two firefighters by naming a city park and recreation building after them, called the “Dow James Park” located at 438 W. 400 North in Tooele City.

In 1986, a plaque was placed on the archway leading to the baseball field at the Dow James Park by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The monument dedicated on Aug. 26, 2023 was designed to make sure people know who Dow and James were and why the complex was named after them. The monument itself cost around $12,000, with additional costs for the foundation and improvements to the area. The costs were covered primarily by donations of cash from individuals and businesses along with donations of materials and labor.

“These two individuals gave the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives in the service of protecting people and property in our community,” said Shilo Baker, Tooele City mayor’s assistant. “We feel it is important to honor them. This memorial will tell their story and everyone who visits the Dow James Park or Dow James Building will know why it was named in their memory.”

The monument is an obelisk around 70 inches tall and over 20 inches wide. A brief description of Lauren Dow and Daniel James are etched into two sides of the monument.

A third side bears a photo of the two firefighters and an inscription about their sacrifice. The fourth side features an engraved silhouette of two men with a fire in the background along with the words “Let all who visit here recall memories with fondness, find comfort from sorrow, and leave with peace in their hearts.”

The memorial sits on a concrete plaza at the entrance to the Dow James building. The plaza is designed in the shape of a Maltese Cross, traditionally an emblem of protection known around the world as a symbol of fire service.

Michael Dow, grandson of Lauren Dow, spoke before the monument was unveiled.

“Our family lost a hero,” he said. “His loss [Lauren’s] was felt throughout the entire county. … I can not express enough gratitude to everyone that made this possible.”

Daniel and Lauren’s deaths were not in vain; changes were made after their deaths in training, equipment and policies to protect the lives of firefighters, according to Michael Dow.

Alan James, brother of Daniel James, also spoke at the ceremony.

“Daniel’s mindset was always to serve others and save lives,” he said. “That should always be remembered.”

Daniel Arch James

Reserve Deputy Sheriff

Tooele City Animal Control Officer

May 11, 1956 – August 28, 1975

This red-haired, blue-eyed young man was born and raised in Tooele. He always had a personality that said to one and all “I am your friend.” He grew to be a strong strong man with a “no quit” attitude.

Dan was a champion wrestler his senior year in Okinawa, Japan, where he graduated from high school during his parents’ government tour of duty.

Coming home to Tooele, Dan’s dream was to be a peace officer. He was hired as a Tooele City animal control officer and volunteered as a firefighter.

Dan was a very honest man with a heart of gold and a bit of mischief in his soul. None were stronger; none were gentler. He always placed the concern of others over safety for himself. He gave the ultimate sacrifice to save and serve.

Lauren E. Dow

Deputy Sheriff

Tooele City Volunteer Firefighter

March 1, 1948 – August 26, 1975

Lauren was not one to sit idle; he achieved much in his short 27 years of life.

He had a dynamic personality and loved hanging out with family and friends.

He was a loving son, husband, brother and father.

He enjoyed teasing others, but didn’t always take well to being teased himself.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, horses, motorcycles and farming.

He was a big man. A champion wrestler and football player at Tooele High.

Lauren was passionate about his career in law enforcement and was dedicated to keeping the public safe. It was his calling to protect others that led to his ultimate sacrifice.