January 21, 2021
In the shadow of the future temple

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries Sisters Jones, Troutman, Cosman and Summers sit in front of the site of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele City on Wednesday afternoon.

 

