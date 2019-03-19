Increase in marijuana, THC use in schools

Following a pair of incidents related to marijuana and THC earlier this month, the Tooele County School District and Tooele City Police Department are reminding parents to be aware of their children’s possible access to, or use of, drugs.

On March 6, school resources officers were notified of a 14-year-old student experiencing a medical problem, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen. The student was experiencing hallucinations and other medical issues, prompting EMTs to arrive and transport the student to the hospital.

“During the course of the investigation, the officers found out that he’d used a THC cartridge earlier in the day, so it was an adverse reaction to that cartridge,” Hansen said.

THC is an active ingredient in marijuana that creates the “high,” but can cause hallucinations, psychosis and delusions when taken in high doses, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The following Monday, March 11, school resource officers were contacted again in relation to a female student having a medical issue possibly related to marijuana, according to Hansen. The investigation determined another student, a 14-year-old boy, had brought an edible brownie to school and shared it with other students.

The female student experiencing the medical issue was not transported to the hospital but went home with her mother, Hansen said.

Principals are seeing a recent increase in the use of vaping devices, like those used with THC cartridges, even in elementary schools, according to Marie Denson, the school district’s communications director. Denson said the increase in THC use through vaping pens has been primarily in schools in the Tooele area.

“When we talk about THC, we’re seeing those in the vaping pens a lot, mostly in the Tooele area,” Denson said. “Our Stansbury and Grantsville principals and SROs have said they haven’t see that as much. They’re seeing traditional marijuana or cannabis.”

In the 2017-18 school year, there were 27 incidents of students using or possessing illegal substances, with 32 students involved, according to school records. All incidents resulted in out of school suspensions.

So far in the 2018-19 school year, there have been 15 incidents of students using or possessing illegal substances, with 17 students involved. All of those students were also given out of school suspension.

The number of incidents of students possessing tobacco or e-cigarettes was 71 in 2017-18, with 52 incidents resulting in out of school suspensions, according to school records. So far there have been 60 incidents this year, with 43 incidents resulting in out of school suspension.

According to the Student Health and Risk Prevention, or SHARP survey, 20 percent of students reported ever using e-cigarettes or vapes in their lifetime in 2017, up slightly from 19.5 percent in 2015. The 2017 SHARP found 8.7 percent of students had used e-cigarettes or vape devices in the past 30 days, a decrease from the 10 percent figure in the 2015 survey.

Denson said a major concern about the use of THC cartridges in vaping devices is the substance’s concentration.

Hansen said dispensaries in Nevada and Colorado offer THC cartridges with concentrations above 80 percent, while normal marijuana buds have a THC concentration between 18-25 percent.

“The THC content in these … THC cartridges is much, much higher,” Hansen said.

School resource officers came and spoke with the county school district’s principals recently to provide examples of vaping devices and what to look for, Denson said. The vape devices can be very small and look like common devices like screwdrivers or USB drives.

“You can hide it more, but it’s just very accessible,” Denson said.

Hansen said some devices have cartoon characters on them, which can market them to the younger generation. They also come in a variety of scents and flavors, he said.

“The vape pens, because they’re electronic, you won’t get that burning marijuana smell,” Hansen said. “It’s not as obvious. You’re not going to smell it on your kid’s clothes.”

Hansen said social media is playing a role in drug possession and use at school, through popular platforms like Snapchat and Instagram.

“Everybody thinks of drug deals as these back alley sales and that’s not what it is,” Hansen said. “They’re using social media to get it into the schools to make sales on campus, off campus. So social media has kind of changed the way of how they disperse their product.”

Parents can help by paying attention to what platforms their students are using and who they’re speaking to, according to Denson.

“It’s a great reminder for our parents to be cognizant of their student’s internet use and their phone use,” she said. “… We’re hoping that they kind of step in and facilitate that portion of it because we can’t take someone’s phone and look at that.”

After two students experienced medical issues related to marijuana and THC use in school, Hansen and Denson said it is a reminder there can be adverse reactions to using the illegal drugs.

“We’d just really like to make people aware of the situation and help prevent it from continuing,” Denson said.

“It has to be a community effort,” Hansen said. “The parents have to be involved, the school has to be involved, law enforcement has to be involved with our outreach and prevention.”

The school district’s Parents as Partners topic for April has been changed to “Vaping and E-Cigarettes” following the incidents earlier this month, according to Denson. The event for parents, students and educators will be held April 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Learning Center at 211 S. Tooele Blvd. in Tooele.