As back-to-school season begins, 17 law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be working 276 extra shifts until just before Labor Day to promote pedestrian safety.

The extra shifts began on Friday, Aug. 25 and will end on Friday, Sept. 1.

Law enforcement officers will be positioned near areas with high pedestrian traffic, including school zones and safe routes to schools, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.

Their increased presence will remind drivers to share the road, follow traffic laws, and look out for pedestrians, especially during busy drop-off and pick-up times.

“Both drivers and pedestrians are responsible for looking out for each other and helping each other stay safe on and around our roads,” read the press release.

Out of 173 fatalities on Utah roads so far in 2023, 25 of them have been pedestrians or bicyclists.

“Pedestrian fatalities typically increase during the fall season but are 100% preventable when drivers and pedestrians prioritize safety,” DPS officials wrote in the press release.

To prevent fatalities and injuries, pedestrians should make eye contact with drivers when crossing the street, pay attention while they are walking to avoid being distracted, always look for cars in all directions without assuming the right-of-way, be visible, and avoid crossing an intersection diagonally unless specified.

Drivers should look out for pedestrians and expect them to be at corners and intersections; never pass a car that has stopped in a travel lane until it is determined whether that vehicle has stopped for a pedestrian; be alert and make eye contact with pedestrians, wait for all persons to cross the road before proceeding, and avoid driving distracted or impaired.

“We recognize the importance of pedestrian safety, especially during the back-to-school season,” said Amy Winkler, vulnerable roadway users program manager at the Utah Highway Safety Office. “Pedestrians are some of our most vulnerable roadway users, and because we all share the road, we must look out for each other. We want to make sure our students, parents, and community members to get to their destinations safely.”