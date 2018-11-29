Independent audit advises Tooele County to tighten its internal controls

County’s financial position deemed good, yet audit points out weaknesses in procedures and financial statements ♦

Tooele County ended the year in a good financial position, but a new independent auditor wants the county to change how it keeps records and prepares financial statements to comply with accounting standards.

That’s what the 2017 independent audit report said.

Paul Skeen, audit partner with the Salt Lake office of Eide Bailly accounting firm, presented the audit findings and financial statements for 2017 to the county commission during its Nov. 20 meeting at the Tooele County Building.

This year’s audit report was unique because a change in Government Accounting Standards Board rules required other post employment benefits to be put on the financial statement as a liability for the first time, according to Skeen.

“That’s now booked,” he said.

The auditors also made adjustments to the 2016 statements based on the new rule so the prior year’s statements would be comparable to the 2017 statement, according to Skeen.

But more serious than the change in accounting standards were four material weaknesses in accounting processes disclosed by the audit, Skeen said.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the entity’s financial statements will not be prevented, or detected and corrected on a timely basis, according to the audit report.

The four material weaknesses found involve the county’s year-end financial closing process, the reconciliation process, the journal/entry process, and the cut-off transaction process.

The overall summary of the findings were that the year end close process was not completed prior to Eide Bailly starting the audit, the numbers Eide Bailly started with had not been reconciled leading to numerous adjustments, and there were journal entries that didn’t have support, according to Skeen.

“There were no fraudulent entries,” Skeen said. “There wasn’t anything that we were concerned about, but we think that is an opportunity to tighten internal controls.”

Deputy Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Tenille Tingey said that the new auditor didn’t like the way the county performed year-end closing.

“We did things the way we always have,” Tingey said. “Past auditors did not have a problem with it.”

The 2016 independent audit report by Ulrich & Associates only noted one finding — some expenses exceeded the budgeted amount.

Eide Bailly also reported several funds spent more than was budgeted, in contradiction to state law.

“That’s a problem we’ve had before and probably will continue to have,” Tingey said.

When invoices for the previous year arrive after the year-end budget adjustments have been made, but before the audit is completed, Tingey said they are paid and charged to the proper account in the year the expense was incurred.

“That may make it appear that some accounts went over budget,” she said. “But it gives us a true picture of what was spent and where, which helps when planning budgets.”

The county commissioners received their copy of the audit report by mail earlier on the same day as the meeting where Skeen reported the results, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

“I appreciate that we can finally be afforded the opportunity to sit down and go through what some of these [findings] may be,” Milne said. “We’ve already heard today from staff, other parts of management, that there are some things they don’t think are actually accurate.”

Overall the county’s general fund ended 2017 with an ending fund balance of $15.2 million, up from $12 million.

The unassigned — or spendable — portion of the 2017 general fund balance was $14.1 million or 58 percent of total general fund expenditures, according to the audit report.

The general fund includes expenses for county offices, courts, public safety, human services, human resources, economic development, information technology, and parks and recreation.

The year-end fund balance is sometimes referred to as a reserve or a rainy day fund. It provides for cash flow and economic stability in case of unexpected expenses or unanticipated drops in revenue.

During the county’s financial crisis, the county’s general fund balance dropped to just below $3 million at the end of 2012.

At the close of 2016, the combined ending fund balance for all Tooele County governmental funds was $29.2 million, an increase of $6.7 million compared to 2016, according to the audit report.