Indian food and fuel now at Quality Quick Stop

Quality Quik Stop in Tooele City’s historic Newtown has added gas pumps and a restaurant.

Owner Narendra “Nick” Nakar built a 2,100-square-foot addition to his store in 2019 so he could start serving hot food, including his own Indian recipes. The addition includes a professional kitchen, a sit down dining area, and restrooms.

While building the addition, Nakar also added gas pumps to the parking lot.

He named his restaurant “Masala Junction,” which offers a variety of Indian food ranging from lunch to desserts.

The restaurant opened 3-4 months ago, according to Nakar.

It is currently open 12-4 p.m. and only serves lunch, Tuesday through Sunday. The restaurant is closed Mondays for restocking and cleaning, he said.

Masala Junction has many fresh options, as well as vegetarian, vegan and gluten free foods.

“Everything we have is fresh,” Nakar said. “They’re no chemicals in the food we serve.”

With lunch service available, Masala Junction is getting ready for dinner. Nakar already has a menu prepared and will start to serve dinner sometime in February.

“We hope that we can start doing dinner on Feb. 15,” he said. “Dinner will be from 6-11 p.m. We will also serve an Indian smoothie called a lassi. They are made with simple ingredients.”

Nakar chose to open Masala Junction in Tooele because, according to him, Tooele doesn’t have many restaurants that serve fresh food.

“Many restaurants have too many chemicals in the food they serve. That is why we needed a fresh restaurant,” he said.

With the addition of gas pumps, Quality Quick Stop is the only gas station off of Main Street on the east side of Tooele City.

Quality Quick Stop and Masala Junction are located at 188 N. Broadway in Tooele. Masala Junction’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/masalajunctiontooele, features the menu and pictures of dishes.