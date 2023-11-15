Three health care providers hope to develop lasting relationships and provide personalized care at their new clinic in Tooele City.

Valley West Medical opened on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 58 S. Main Street.

Physician assistants Yogesh (Yogi) Patel, Anndrea Boyer, and Andy Caldwell all previously worked together at the University of Utah clinic in Stansbury Park.

“We were all working at the U, and we decided we all wanted more flexibility in how we take care of and treat patients,” Patel said. “We wanted to be another avenue to give people quality care. We wanted to be a family-oriented clinic.”

“We come from a big corporation and things that we didn’t like with that, we are able to correct,” Caldwell added. “This will translate to better patient care and longer times with the patient.”

The trio secured their building on Main Street in October and came up with a name for their practice.

“We wanted a broad name because we all do so many different specialties,” Caldwell said. “We wanted to keep the name open-ended. We decided upon ‘Valley West,’ because we live in the Tooele Valley, and we are on the west side.”

The three clinicians want members of the community to get to know them personally.

Patel specializes in mental health, physical health, pain management, and all-things family medicine. He was born in India and said his time living overseas has shaped his view of working in the medical field.

“There isn’t access to healthcare in general in India,” Patel explained. “I saw my best friend’s dad die on the side of the road from a little accident, because he was unable to get to the ER…Being able to come here and provide the care we do, is a privilege, so I try making sure we remember that.”

Patel completed his physician associate studies at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions. He enjoys spending time with his wife and children, reading, traveling, playing sports, and volunteering.

Boyer specializes in family practice, women’s health, transgender health, weight loss, hormone therapy, platelet-rich plasma, and more. She is the only provider in the county to provide transgender care.

“Transgender care is something where people have to drive so far,” Boyer said. “I want to be able to offer it locally and give high-quality care to the people I’ve learned to love.”

Boyer attended undergraduate school at the University of Utah and graduate school in New Mexico. She was born and raised in Utah County, and she is a member of the Utah National Guard. Boyer hopes to continue to learn more about the medical field.

Caldwell specializes in family medicine, high blood pressure, pain from auto injuries, men’s health, diabetes, and more.

Caldwell attended undergraduate school and received his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in healthcare from the University of Utah. He was born and raised in Tooele County and has lived here most of his life. He hopes to provide medical care to the unsheltered population soon.

Besides the specialties above, the clinic accepts acute care walk-ins for those who don’t want to or are unable to wait at the urgent care.

“We can see people with colds, flus, strep, and UTIs,” Patel said. Walk-ins for all other medical issues are also accepted.

“If it’s something we can’t treat, we will direct them where they need to go,” Caldwell said, mentioning the clinic’s good relationship with other providers in the county.

“We have many contacts and really good resources for such a small clinic,” Boyer added.

The clinic offers telehealth visits for those who are too sick or unable to come in.

Valley West Medical offers the lowest prices in the county when it comes to medical care, according to Patel.

They accept most major insurance companies including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid, Medicare, and Select Health.

Clinicians hope to establish a welcoming environment at Valley West Medical.

“What sets us apart from everywhere else is we feel like this is a true family clinic,” Patel said. “Some of our family members even work as staff here. We provide the level of care because we are so involved in the community. Most of the people who come here we’ve known for a while. They’re our neighbors. The level of care we give is more personalized.”

Valley West Medical is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Telehealth services may be offered after hours.

To make an appointment, call 435-233-7900 or visit valleywestmedical.com.

“We want to provide personalized care to every patient and capture patients who don’t have care or need the services we provide,” Patel said. “We want to capture people who should focus on their health, but don’t know how to… There’s not much we can’t handle in this clinic, and we are there to provide any care anyone needs.”

Providers hope to create a text messaging service for clients to make appointments soon.