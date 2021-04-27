Individuals and businesses help to pay off student lunch debt

Individuals and businesses around the county have been helping students by paying off large sums of student lunch debt.

This school year, a full priced lunch for junior high and high school students is $2.35, which comes out to $406.55 at the end of the year.

For elementary students, the price is a little lower with a lunch ringing in at $2.10, or $363.30 per school year.

The school district offers programs to reduce lunch cost.

“We have several programs,” said Dawn Alys Capito, a child nutrition secretary at the Tooele County School District. “There is a free and reduced lunch application. So, when a parent applies for the free and reduced lunch, their kids either get their lunch for free or they get it at a reduced rate. Not everyone gets approved. It’s based on income and if they are getting any state assistance.”

Because not all students are approved for the reduced or free lunch plan, this leaves parents who aren’t able to afford the price of meals and the accruing debt that may continue on for months or even years.

“Sometimes parents fall on hard times or we just really don’t know but as time goes by that lunch debt follows students through school. So, it can go all the way to their senior year,” said Capito.

By the end of their senior year, students must have their lunch debt paid off.

Because of the high amount of student lunch debt, which is more than $98,000 currently, many individuals and businesses in the county donate money to pay off the debt.

“Since 2017 we’ve had $7,300 donated from individuals in the community and $19,000 from businesses and faith-based organizations.

Businesses who donated included Walmart, Service Masters of Tooele, Women of the Moose, Grantsville Auxiliary Fire Department, Lakeview Church, and others.

Some individuals who helped pay off debt have called the school district and asked them what the total amount of lunch debt was for a school and paid it all off, according to Capito.

“We really appreciate these donations, because this gives the students an opportunity to have a zero balance on their accounts, which in turn can help their family,” she stated.

The school district has an angel fund where people and businesses can donate.

“This fund is just used for general debt,” said Capito. “So, what happens with that money is if it goes into the general fund and we see students in need, we will go in and pay off their account from that general fund.”

Other times businesses and individuals want to donate to a specific school or a specific student, according to Capito.

“When people donate to a specific school, it goes into that school’s general fund and the lunch staff disburse it where it needs to go,” Capito stated.

“Our lunch staff are usually the most knowledgable in knowing who needs what. They are on the front lines and they are our best source of determining the kids who are in need on a school basis,” Capito continued.

Oftentimes, at the end of the school year, parents who have enough money to pay for their student’s lunches will donate leftover money in their student’s accounts to students who have debt.

The school district has received varying donations from under $20 to $3,000.

Before debt gets really bad, the school district contacts parents to see if they would like to fill out a free or reduced application or if they want to make a payment plan.

If businesses or individuals want to help donate to pay off student lunch debt, they can either visit or call a specific school to donate, or they can visit the Child Nutrition Office at 76 S. 1000 West in Tooele.

Parents who would like to reduce their child’s lunches or get them for free can visit tooeleschools.org to learn more or to fill out an application.